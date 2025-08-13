PromptMed Urgent Care Named One of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine
PromptMed Urgent Care has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This milestone reflects the dedication of its team, the trust of the communities it serves, and its commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality healthcare across Lake County, Illinois.
Highland Park, IL, August 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- PromptMed Urgent Care has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, placing it amongst the most dynamic and fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The prestigious ranking highlights independent businesses that have achieved outstanding growth over the past three years.
Inc. Magazine is a well-known business publication that celebrates successful, innovative companies. Each year, it releases the Inc. 5000 - a list of the fastest-0growing private companies in America, based on real revenue growth. Past honorees include companies like Zappos, Under Armour, and Patagonia. To be selected is to join a legacy of entrepreneurial excellence and innovation.
This recognition marks a major milestone for PromptMed Urgent Care, which has expanded its reach and impact with four walk-in urgent care clinics across northern Illinois. By focusing on accessible, patient-centered care, PromptMed Urgent Care has become a trusted resource for thousands of families and individuals seeking quality healthcare - without the wait.
"Making the Inc. 5000 is a proud moment for our team and a direct reflection of the incredible work our staff puts in every day." Said Hunter A. Davis, CEO. "This achievement belongs to our providers, support staff, and the communities we serve."
Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care's mission has always been to make high-quality urgent care accessible, fast, and personal. Whether it is a flu test, a sprained ankle, or a physical for school, PromptMed Urgent Care clinics offer walk-in services 7 days a week - no appointment necessary.
About PromptMed Urgent Care
Founded in 2014, PromptMed Urgent Care is a walk-in medical provider committed to delivering fast, affordable, and high-quality healthcare to communities across Lake County, Illinois. With four convenient clinic locations in Highland Park, Grayslake, Waukegan, and Antioch, PromptMed Urgent Care offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses, as well as physicals, lab testing, and occupational health services - all without appointments. Recognized in 2025 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, PromptMed Urgent Care is proud to be named to the Inc. 5000 list by Inc. Magazine.
Lee Fisher
224-243-7608
https://www.promptmedurgentcare.net/
