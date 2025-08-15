Value Services Management Partners with QurHealth to Deliver Conversational AI and Virtual Wellness Visits to ACOs
QurHealth’s AI-driven platform helps VSM-managed ACOs improve RAF accuracy, increase AWV completion, and elevate CMS quality performance—without increasing provider burden.
Miramar, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Value Services Management (VSM), a national leader in physician-led ACO operations, today announced a new partnership with QurHealth, a digital health company leveraging conversational AI to transform preventive care and documentation in Medicare populations. The collaboration is already in place within Sunflower ACO, where QurHealth’s virtual platform is helping drive improved RAF accuracy, increased Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) completion, and stronger patient engagement.
At the heart of QurHealth’s platform is Sheela, a voice-enabled AI assistant that conducts comprehensive, conversational health assessments. Sheela ensures that patients stay connected to their care plan, while simultaneously supporting accurate HCC coding and quality measure compliance—all without increasing staff workload.
“QurHealth helps us elevate performance without adding friction,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “Their tools give our ACOs a smarter, scalable way to keep patients connected to care without overloading providers.”
For ACOs like Sunflower Health, the benefits of QurHealth are already clear. Virtual AWVs lead to higher completion rates, improved patient attribution, better documentation, and enhanced provider efficiency. The platform also helps reduce preventable hospitalizations by surfacing risk factors earlier and enabling proactive outreach.
“We're proud to work with VSM and Sunflower Health ACO to bring this kind of innovation to life,” said Dean Rottinghaus, DC, Chief Clinical Officer of QurHealth. “Through virtual AWVs and risk assessments, we’re not just checking a box—we’re delivering meaningful, proactive care that helps both patients and providers succeed.”
As part of its ongoing mission to support physician-led organizations, VSM continues to partner with best-in-class technology companies that enable high performance in value-based care. QurHealth’s solution is now available to ACOs across the VSM network.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
Value Services Management partners with high-performing primary care and long-term care organizations to build and operate successful, physician-led MSSP ACOs. With a focus on infrastructure, enablement, and results, VSM helps ACOs scale their impact, lower total cost of care, and improve patient outcomes—while recruiting and empowering the country’s top providers to lead the charge. Visit www.ValueServicesMgmt.com to learn more.
About QurHealth
QurHealth is a leader in digital health solutions, leveraging conversational AI and data-driven insights to support proactive, personalized care. QurHealth’s platform enables providers to deliver enhanced patient engagement, improved care coordination, and better health outcomes. Visit QurHealth at www.qurhealth.com to learn more.
At the heart of QurHealth’s platform is Sheela, a voice-enabled AI assistant that conducts comprehensive, conversational health assessments. Sheela ensures that patients stay connected to their care plan, while simultaneously supporting accurate HCC coding and quality measure compliance—all without increasing staff workload.
“QurHealth helps us elevate performance without adding friction,” said Dan Roberts, CEO of Value Services Management. “Their tools give our ACOs a smarter, scalable way to keep patients connected to care without overloading providers.”
For ACOs like Sunflower Health, the benefits of QurHealth are already clear. Virtual AWVs lead to higher completion rates, improved patient attribution, better documentation, and enhanced provider efficiency. The platform also helps reduce preventable hospitalizations by surfacing risk factors earlier and enabling proactive outreach.
“We're proud to work with VSM and Sunflower Health ACO to bring this kind of innovation to life,” said Dean Rottinghaus, DC, Chief Clinical Officer of QurHealth. “Through virtual AWVs and risk assessments, we’re not just checking a box—we’re delivering meaningful, proactive care that helps both patients and providers succeed.”
As part of its ongoing mission to support physician-led organizations, VSM continues to partner with best-in-class technology companies that enable high performance in value-based care. QurHealth’s solution is now available to ACOs across the VSM network.
About Value Services Management (VSM)
Value Services Management partners with high-performing primary care and long-term care organizations to build and operate successful, physician-led MSSP ACOs. With a focus on infrastructure, enablement, and results, VSM helps ACOs scale their impact, lower total cost of care, and improve patient outcomes—while recruiting and empowering the country’s top providers to lead the charge. Visit www.ValueServicesMgmt.com to learn more.
About QurHealth
QurHealth is a leader in digital health solutions, leveraging conversational AI and data-driven insights to support proactive, personalized care. QurHealth’s platform enables providers to deliver enhanced patient engagement, improved care coordination, and better health outcomes. Visit QurHealth at www.qurhealth.com to learn more.
Contact
Value Services Management GroupContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueservicesmgmt.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.valueservicesmgmt.com
Categories