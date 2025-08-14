DSI to Host 12th Joint Space Operations Summit, Formerly the Space Resiliency Summit
Space community to convene November 5–6, 2025, in National Harbor, MD
National Harbor, MD, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 12th Joint Space Operations Summit (formerly the Space Resiliency Summit) brings together senior leaders from across the DoD, IC, International Partners, & Commercial Space Solution providers to discuss the policies and operations necessary to ensure dominance in the space domain.
Attendees will have the chance to hear sessions focused on the future of space defense and how collaborations, particularly joint partnerships, will be key in maintaining space superiority. Leaders will discuss key topics like modernizing space-based surveillance technologies, promoting cooperation between commercial and international partners, and integrating resilient and responsive space capabilities.
Key Topics of Discussion Include:
· Shaping the Future of Joint Space Operations Through Enhanced Capabilities
· Achieving Superiority in the Critical Space Domain for US National Security and Prosperity
· Developing Policy and Strategy for the US Military to Defend US Interests in Space and Prevail in the Ever-Changing Threat Landscape
· Achieving Space Superiority by Maintaining a Technological Advantage in Space
· Forging Integrated Space Power Through Alliances and Partnerships
· Accelerating Joint Space Operations through Commercial Innovation
· Bolstering Tactically Resilient and Responsive Space Capabilities for On Orbit Threats
Registration: The event is complimentary for active-duty military and government employees. To secure your spot, visit https://space.dsigroup.org/.
Sponsorship Opportunities: Tailored packages include exhibitor space, speaking opportunities, and live product demonstrations. Contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org for details.
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://space.dsigroup.org/
