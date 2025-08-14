5th Annual Military Vehicle Systems Summit Taking Place at Michigan Central, Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 5th Annual Military Vehicle Systems Summit, taking place November 13–14, 2025, at Michigan Central in Detroit, Michigan. This fall’s Summit will convene senior level experts and decision makers from across the Military Services, Industry, & Academia to explore current and future innovations in military ground systems. With rapid modernization & continued prototyping remaining a top priority, particularly for platforms such as the XM30 and M-1E3 Abrams main battle tank, it remains critical that DoD leverage commercial innovation to increase the overall lethality, mobility, and survivability of next-gen ground platforms.
Topics of Discussion Include:
- Fielding Advanced Technologies to Modernize, Sustain and Transform the Army's Premier Ground Combat Systems
- Supporting the Soldier in the Development and Acquisition of Future Combat Vehicles Such as XM30 and M-1E3 Abrams Main Battle Tank
- Rapidly Fielding the New Ground Vehicle Technologies and Warfighting Innovations in Support of MAGTF
- Leveraging Human Machine Integration: Driving Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV) Innovation to Bolster Warfighter Performance & Reduce Risk
- Providing OEM Perspectives on Next-Generation Military Ground Vehicle Development
- Leveraging MOSA for Systems Upgradability to Help Drive the Next-Gen Vehicle Fleet
- Discussing the Opportunities & Challenges of Operating Infantry Vehicles in the Indo-Pacific
- Advancing Powertrains and Electronics for Current/Future Military Ground Vehicles
Registration is now open. Active-duty US military and government employees attend complimentary. Sponsorship & exhibit opportunities are available. For more information, visit https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
Contact
Emma Watters
201.987.0183
https://vehicles.dsigroup.org/
