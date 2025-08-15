Construction Update: the Wildlife Center of SW FL Has Begun Construction of a Deer Run
The Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is beginning construction on a new expanded deer run. This new enclosure will allow white-tailed deer to heal in a natural setting during rehabilitation.
Venice, FL, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At the heart of a multi-phased construction project, The Paul A. & Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida is undergoing a transformative expansion. This expansion focuses on both essential site improvements and the intelligent design of new species-specific habitats. Each enclosure is being crafted to mimic the natural surroundings of the native wildlife it will house. By integrating various natural elements, the center aims to create a more authentic and less stressful environment. This approach is expected to significantly improve the rehabilitation success rates, ensuring that the diverse array of species cared for at the center can be successfully returned to the wild.
The current phase of habitat construction includes an expanded deer run. This new deer run is a necessity for the Wildlife Center because, overall, this year the center has taken in and rehabilitated nearly double the number of injured and orphaned fawns compared to last year. The construction of the new deer run will encompass a larger space that will be full of native foliage and will include old-growth trees. The enclosure area will be a secure space that minimizes any unnecessary human interaction. This deer run will also allow private spaces for the containment of deer dealing with more severe injuries that require restricted movement for healing. Even though those severe cases will be more confined, the proximity to the open run will allow them to pick up on the scent of other deer, which should result in lower stress levels.
About the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida
Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, extends care to native wildlife, including reptiles, mammals, and birds (excluding marine animals). Their mission is to rescue sick, injured, and/or orphaned native wildlife for return to the wild once healed. They have various programs to help educate the community about the importance of wildlife to the environment and ecosystems, and how humans can successfully co-exist. For more information about the Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida, visit wildlifeswfl.org.
