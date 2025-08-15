L. Scott Oliver, Senior Counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation
The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of regulatory-focused webcasts, is pleased to announce that L. Scott Oliver, Senior Counsel at Husch Blackwell LLP, will be speaking at its upcoming webcast titled, “Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation: Strategic Insights and Case Studies.”
Jersey City, NJ, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).
About L. Scott Oliver
An experienced litigator who handles patent, trade secret, copyright, and trademark cases in state and federal courts and before the International Trade Commission (ITC), Scott has long worked with innovative technology companies in Silicon Valley. He regularly advises and defends companies in the wireless, software, and semiconductor industries, and he guides early- and mid-stage companies through patent strategy and consults handset manufacturers and patent pools on the licensing of 802.11, 4G, 3G, and LTE patents.
After almost 30 years in practice, Scott has handled dozens of trials. However, he also knows that sometimes the best business solution is found outside the courtroom, and he partners with clients to design and implement strategies based on their unique business objectives.
About Husch Blackwell LLP
Husch Blackwell is a different kind of law firm–structured around our clients’ industries and built on a culture of selfless service. Our 1,000+ lawyers collaborate across the U.S. from more than 20 offices and our virtual office, The Link, to provide uncommon solutions to our clients’ most complex challenges. Learn more at huschblackwell.com.
Event Summary
Consumer surveys can be game changers in intellectual property litigation, offering persuasive scientific evidence in cases involving:
Trademarks – likelihood of confusion, secondary meaning, genericness, and fame, but-for profits/damages.
Patents – economic value of claimed inventions and infringing use
False Advertising – puffery, consumer deception, and materiality
This CLE webinar will provide a deep dive into how surveys are designed, deployed, and used effectively in IP disputes.
Key Topics
Major use cases and accepted methodologies for surveys in IP litigation
Crafting surveys that meet rigorous evidentiary standards and survive critique/Daubert challenges
Key considerations in selecting the “right” expert
Strategies for challenging opposing surveys
Winning approaches for communicating survey data to juries
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact:
Therese Lumbao
Director, Account Management & Member Services
The Knowledge Group, LLC
info@theknowledgegroup.org
