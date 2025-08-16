Schools Of Excellence Launches Aggressive Growth Drive for DMIT Franchise Across All Cities of Maharashtra
Own a DMIT franchise, part of Schools Of Excellence's major expansion, and impact futures through cutting-edge brain analytics technology. All location are open in Maharashtra. Be part of a global educational movement with Schools Of Excellence’ DMIT franchise, offering proven innovation in children’s holistic development, join now.
Mumbai, India, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Schools Of Excellence, India’s leading innovator in Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT) solutions, today unveiled its ambitious expansion blueprint for 2025–2026. The company will roll out its exclusive DMIT Franchise model to over 350 cities in India and abroad, offering an opportunity for education entrepreneurs and counselors.
For more than a decade, Schools Of Excellence has been at the forefront of transforming career counseling and learning strategies through scientifically validated fingerprint analysis technology. The company’s proprietary DMIT software, recognized for its unmatched accuracy and auto ridge count feature, helps decode an individual’s innate talents, cognitive abilities, and ideal career paths.
“Our expansion is not just about numbers — it’s about creating a network of trained professionals who can guide individuals towards their true potential,” said Dr. Vineet Verma, Head of Training & Distribution. “With our franchise program, we are enabling partners to build sustainable businesses while making a real difference in education and personal development.”
Franchise Highlights:
- Exclusive rights to operate with Schools Of Excellence’s advanced DMIT software.
- Low startup cost with strong ROI potential.
- Comprehensive training, branding, and marketing support.
- Applicable in schools, coaching centers, HR recruitment, and career counseling firms.
The Science Behind DMIT
Dermatoglyphics studies the unique ridge patterns on fingers, palms, toes, and soles — patterns that are closely connected to brain development. Schools Of Excellence’s DMIT software translates these patterns into a clear understanding of learning styles, strengths, and growth areas, providing a roadmap for educational and career success.
About Schools Of Excellence
Founded in 2011, Schools Of Excellence is recognized for pioneering advancements in DMIT technology and brain activation programs. It remains the only company in Asia to integrate quality-based fingerprint analysis with automated ridge count technology, setting new benchmarks in accuracy and reliability.
Apply here: https://ssofexcellence.com/dmit/dmit-franchise/
Contact
Schools Of ExcellenceContact
Dr. Vineet Verma
+91-8791575198
https://ssofexcellence.com
