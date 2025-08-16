Anatomy Naturals Launches Plant Poetry Face Oils – Luxurious, Natural Face Oils for Every Skin Type
Handcrafted with nutrient-rich botanical oils, the new Plant Poetry Face Oil collection delivers targeted hydration, radiance, and skin balance - naturally.
State College, PA, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anatomy Naturals, the vintage-inspired, small-batch skincare brand known for safe, effective, and indulgent formulations, announces the launch of Plant Poetry Face Oils – a handcrafted collection of luxury natural face oils designed for glowing skin, anti-aging care, and deep hydration. Made for women 30+ who value high-performance, plant-based skincare, each formula targets specific skin needs while delivering a sensorial, spa-like experience at home.
Formulated with botanical face oils like jojoba, sacha inchi, meadowfoam, rosehip, borage, cranberry, sea buckthorn, argan, avocado, hazelnut, and squalane, Plant Poetry Face Oils nourish skin, boost elasticity, and restore radiance. Dermatologist-recommended and crafted in small batches, these feather-light blends absorb quickly, leaving skin silky, smooth, and naturally luminous.
"We believe skincare should feel like a gift – comforting, safe, and effective," says Kelly Green, founder of Anatomy Naturals. "Plant Poetry Face Oils are a love letter to your skin – pure, indulgent, and results-driven."
Key Benefits Of Plant Poetry Face Oils
- Targeted Care for Every Skin Type – Custom blends for normal/combination, oily/acne-prone, dry/aging, and sensitive skin.
- Deep Hydration Without the Heavy Feel – Lightweight formulas lock in moisture while keeping pores clear.
- Radiance-Boosting Nutrients – Rich in vitamins A, C, E, and omega fatty acids to promote elasticity and a youthful glow.
- Gentle, Non-Toxic Formulas – Always free from parabens, phthalates, synthetic fragrances, preservatives and harsh additives.
- Custom Scent Experience – Available in scented or unscented versions for a personalized skincare ritual.
The collection includes anti-aging face oils, hydrating facial oils for dry skin, and balancing face oils for combination skin - making it easy to choose the perfect formula for your needs.
Plant Poetry Face Oils are available in full-size (0.85 fl oz) and deluxe sample (0.11 fl oz) options. All Anatomy Naturals products are cruelty-free, consciously crafted, and packaged in recyclable materials.
Availability: Exclusively at https://www.anatomy-naturals.com
About Anatomy Naturals
Anatomy Naturals is a handcrafted skincare brand inspired by nature, art, and time-honored remedies. Founded on the belief that beauty products should be both safe and effective, Anatomy Naturals creates luxury natural skincare that nurtures skin and soul. With a focus on ingredient integrity, gentle formulations, and ethical sourcing, Anatomy Naturals offers beautiful skincare that works – for real life.
Press Contact:
Kelly Green
Founder & Formulator, Anatomy Naturals
Categories