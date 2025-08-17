EDCAPIT Presented Its Project at Keiretsu Forum Texas (USA)
Austin, TX, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On August 6, 2025, the American global educational platform EDCAPIT showcased its project during a pitch session at Keiretsu Forum Texas (USA) - one of the largest angel investor networks in the United States.
During the presentation, the company’s founder shared EDCAPIT’s mission - to make high-quality education accessible to millions of people worldwide - as well as the platform’s growth strategy: integrating artificial intelligence, expanding a global network of course creators, and launching offline educational events across the U.S.
Video Presentation: https://youtu.be/x31fHPMl4Tk
Pitch Deck: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1XFCnDrNvhpv5ipgyHH1S73AgLvrhoi68/edit?usp=sharing
Investor Information
- EDCAPIT is open to partnerships with private and institutional investors.
- Round: Seed (SAFE, $10M post-money valuation)
- Raise Amount: $800,000
- Minimum Investment: $50,000
- Structure: SAFE agreement, U.S. incorporated (INC)
- Use of Funds: product development and AI integration, marketing and user acquisition, team expansion, and international partnerships.
Interested in becoming an investor in EDCAPIT? Request full investor materials at: invest@edcapit.com
During the presentation, the company’s founder shared EDCAPIT’s mission - to make high-quality education accessible to millions of people worldwide - as well as the platform’s growth strategy: integrating artificial intelligence, expanding a global network of course creators, and launching offline educational events across the U.S.
Video Presentation: https://youtu.be/x31fHPMl4Tk
Pitch Deck: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1XFCnDrNvhpv5ipgyHH1S73AgLvrhoi68/edit?usp=sharing
Investor Information
- EDCAPIT is open to partnerships with private and institutional investors.
- Round: Seed (SAFE, $10M post-money valuation)
- Raise Amount: $800,000
- Minimum Investment: $50,000
- Structure: SAFE agreement, U.S. incorporated (INC)
- Use of Funds: product development and AI integration, marketing and user acquisition, team expansion, and international partnerships.
Interested in becoming an investor in EDCAPIT? Request full investor materials at: invest@edcapit.com
Contact
EDCAPITContact
Leon Grem
+13477976765
https://www.edcapit.com
https://www.edcapit.com/contact/
Leon Grem
+13477976765
https://www.edcapit.com
https://www.edcapit.com/contact/
Categories