MMBT Achieves 11-Micron Stainless Steel Braid for Medical Device Manufacturing

MMBT by Metro CAD has achieved braiding 304NX stainless steel wire at just 11 microns (0.000433”) on an unmodified MMBT 16 carrier fine-wire horizontal braider. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device manufacturing — from microcatheters and neurovascular coils to precision EMI shielding.