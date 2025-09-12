AI Animation & Creativity for All: AutoDraft AI Makes Text to Image and Video Tools Free
AutoDraft AI is now offering its text to image and text to video tools for free, giving creators instant access to professional-quality visuals without upfront costs. The move aims to make AI-powered content creation more accessible, empowering anyone to turn ideas into stunning media quickly and easily.
Los Angeles, CA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AutoDraft AI, a leading AI animation and creative media platform, has announced that its powerful Text to Image and Text to Video tools are now available completely free for all users. This move is set to democratize access to AI-powered creativity, allowing individuals, content creators, and businesses to bring their ideas to life without the barrier of cost.
With AutoDraft AI, anyone can transform a written prompt into a high-quality image or an animated video in seconds. These tools are powered by advanced AI models trained on vast datasets of visuals and language, ensuring realistic, imaginative, and visually stunning results.
The decision to make these features free comes at a time when demand for AI-generated content is booming. From independent artists looking to create concept art, to YouTubers crafting animated shorts, to marketers building eye-catching visuals for campaigns! AutoDraft AI is helping users create in ways that were once possible only with expensive software or specialized skills.
Key benefits of AutoDraft AI’s free tools include:
High-Quality Outputs – Crisp, detailed visuals and smooth animations generated in seconds.
User-Friendly Interface – No technical skills needed; just type your idea and let AI do the work.
Multi-Purpose Applications – Perfect for social media content, educational material, advertising, entertainment, and more.
The release of these free tools is part of AutoDraft AI’s larger vision to become a go-to platform for AI powered animation and creative content. In addition to Text-to-Image and Text-to-Video, the platform also offers a Character Generator, Voice Cloning, AI Music creation, and advanced animation editing capabilities.
About AutoDraft AI
AutoDraft AI is an innovative AI-driven animation engine designed to help creators and businesses produce high-quality animations and visuals faster and more efficiently. The platform’s suite of creative tools—covering image generation, video creation, character design, voice synthesis, and music—empowers users to bring their ideas to life in minutes. AutoDraft AI combines cutting-edge technology with an easy-to-use interface, making it possible for anyone to produce professional-grade content without technical expertise.
The move to make these tools free comes at a time when the demand for AI-generated content is skyrocketing. Businesses, marketers, and creators are increasingly looking for cost-effective ways to produce high-quality visuals and videos without lengthy production cycles or expensive design software. By removing the cost barrier, AutoDraft AI empowers more voices and ideas to come to life, no matter the size of the budget.
AutoDraft AI’s platform is also designed with simplicity in mind, ensuring that even those without prior design or editing experience can create professional-grade output in minutes. With smart automation features, customizable templates, and prompt-based creativity, the process becomes as simple as typing an idea and watching it transform into a ready-to-use asset.
The company has also hinted at future updates, including advanced animation effects, expanded style libraries, and enhanced video generation speed. With ongoing improvements and a strong focus on user feedback, AutoDraft AI aims to remain at the forefront of accessible creative technology, setting new benchmarks for innovation in AI-driven content creation.
Contact
Shreyash Divate
09902307992
autodraft.in
