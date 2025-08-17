DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
Kolwezi, Congo (Kinshasa), August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September.
By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum will connect stakeholders, such as global investors, manufacturers and strategic development partners, to unlock investment, advance local processing and accelerate the DRC’s transition from mineral exporter and capitalise on the next frontier of economic growth through industrialisation.
“We’re very honoured to have assembled a strong, passionate, experienced and industry-led team to serve on our advisory board to assist in building a conference programme that challenges and inspires the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum audience in September,” says VUKA Group Event Director for Mining Samukelo Madlabane.
This year’s forum is set against the backdrop of $26.61 billion in industrialisation projects currently underway in the DRC, spanning transportation, mining, and energy sectors:
Transportation Infrastructure
- Lobito Corridor Rail Link: €250 million loan from the Africa Finance Corporation to enhance regional connectivity.
- Brazzaville-Kinshasa Bridge: A $660 million project to link two major capitals.
- Minerals-for-Infrastructure Deal: A renegotiated $7 billion agreement with Chinese companies to develop roads, bridges, and logistics networks.
Mining Expansion
- KoBold Metals Exploration Program: Over $1 billion planned investment in AI-driven mineral exploration.
- Ivanhoe Mines: $50 million exploration budget for 2025 to expand copper and cobalt operations.
- International Resources Holding: $366 million acquisition of Alphamin Resources, strengthening tin production.
Energy Development
- Inga 3 Hydropower Project: A transformative $10 billion initiative to power industrial growth.
- DRC-Angola Electricity Transmission Line: $1.5 billion to improve regional energy access.
- Busanga Hydroelectric Plant: $660 million contract awarded to a Chinese consortium.
These projects reflect the scale of opportunity and the urgency for strategic guidance, making the advisory board’s role more critical than ever.
The advisory board comprises the following experts:
- Prof. Jean-Marie Kanda, Senior Advisor to the Head of State at the Mines-Energy-Hydrocarbons College, DRC
Prof Kanda is the dean of the Polytechnic Faculty of the University of Lubumbashi and has been professor in the Department of Industrial Chemistry at the Polytechnic Faculty for more than 20 years. He is also a director of the African Center of Excellence for Batteries (CAEB) and a director and board member of the Congolese Battery Council (CCB).
- Vuko Kakule Ndondo, Deputy Managing Director, Congolese Battery Council (CCB), DRC
The CCB was established to promote the development of a local value chain for electric vehicle batteries, supported by the DRC and Zambia.
- Susannah McLaren, Head of Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Cobalt Institute, United Kingdom
Susannah McLaren represents the Cobalt Institute on several prominent platforms, including the Global Battery Alliance, ICMM Responsible Sourcing Working Group, PEF Batteries Technical Secretariat and Eurometaux Sustainability and Trade Committees. Susannah is an expert in human rights and sustainability, with over 18 years’ in-house and advisory experience across numerous sectors, including mining and metals, oil and gas, renewables, FMCG, ICT and the built environment.
- Molebogeng Mazibuko, Associate Vice-President/Investment, Africa Finance Corporation
Molebogeng Mazibuko is an accomplished professional currently working as an Associate Vice President/Mining Lead within the Investment Division at the AFC. Focusing on the mining sector, she plays a pivotal role in shaping and implementing AFC's strategy across the continent. Molebogeng embarked on her career in 2009 at Gold Fields Mine Ltd.
About DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Carbon Markets Africa Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum dates and venue:
Date: 29–30 September 2025
Venue: Kampi Ya Boma, Kolwezi, DRC
