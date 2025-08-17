Blue Peak Realty Closes 4 Unit Apartment Sale
Tampa, FL, August 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- WC Equity Group, a real estate investment services firm, announces the sale of a 4-Unit apartment complex in Clearwater, FL. Blue Peak Realty serves as the property management and brokerage division under the real estate services firm.
"The seller requested a swift & private transaction and both parties were able to come to an agreement that was mutually beneficial. The buyer has hired us to retain property management services and the seller can participate in additional investments," stated Andrew Cutrona, Blue Peak Realty's associate that handled the transaction.
“WC Equity Group maintains a solid presence in contributing to expert panel discussions, research & analysis, real estate education, press consult, and general market updates," offered Kurt Westfield, the firm's managing director.
Kurt Westfield
813-865-3091
www.multifamilyflorida.com
