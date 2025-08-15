Updation.ai Appoints Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder to Accelerate Fintech-Driven Vendor Management Innovation
Littleton, CO, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Updation.ai, the AI-powered SaaS platform redefining vendor and contract management through intelligent automation and embedded financial services, has named Ralph Perkins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Perkins will lead the company’s operational strategy, systems development, and execution across product delivery, customer success, finance, vendor performance, and compliance. Working closely with CEO and Co-Founder Layton Judd, he will focus on scaling operations, enhancing fintech infrastructure, and expanding adoption among automotive dealerships and other multi-location businesses. Perkins previously served as Chief Operating Officer, leading multi-store dealership operations through periods of rapid growth, cultural transformation, and record-breaking performance. More recently, he held senior leadership roles at Potamkin Automotive Group, first as Managing Operator and later as Executive Vice President overseeing national operations for one of the leading privately held automotive groups, renowned for its scale and operational excellence. His experience building high-performing teams, driving strategic clarity, and leading complex turnarounds positions him to scale Updation.ai’s platform and deliver measurable impact across the dealership ecosystem. As Co-Founder, Perkins brings not only operational discipline but a deep commitment to reshaping how businesses manage spend, accountability, and growth. “Ralph brings the operational discipline, leadership experience, and fintech knowledge we need to grow Updation from an early-stage disruptor into a market leader,” said Judd. “His ability to turn strategy into action will be critical as we expand our AI automation and embedded finance capabilities.”
“I joined Updation because I believe we are solving a significant and often overlooked problem for businesses, particularly dealerships, that need more control, transparency, and intelligence in managing vendors and spend,” said Perkins. “This is an opportunity to combine AI, automation, and fintech in a way that delivers measurable impact to the bottom line.”
Updation.ai’s platform helps businesses streamline vendor oversight, automate invoice reconciliation, and embed real-time financial insights into daily operations. The company’s mission is to make every transaction smarter, every decision faster, and every team more empowered. About Updation.ai Updation.ai is a founder-led SaaS fintech company transforming vendor and contract management through AI-powered automation and embedded financial services. Serving automotive dealerships and other multi-location businesses, Updation.ai helps customers control spend, hold vendors accountable, and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.updation.ai.
“I joined Updation because I believe we are solving a significant and often overlooked problem for businesses, particularly dealerships, that need more control, transparency, and intelligence in managing vendors and spend,” said Perkins. “This is an opportunity to combine AI, automation, and fintech in a way that delivers measurable impact to the bottom line.”
Updation.ai’s platform helps businesses streamline vendor oversight, automate invoice reconciliation, and embed real-time financial insights into daily operations. The company’s mission is to make every transaction smarter, every decision faster, and every team more empowered. About Updation.ai Updation.ai is a founder-led SaaS fintech company transforming vendor and contract management through AI-powered automation and embedded financial services. Serving automotive dealerships and other multi-location businesses, Updation.ai helps customers control spend, hold vendors accountable, and improve operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.updation.ai.
Contact
UpdationContact
Layton Judd
902-953-5656
updation.ai
Layton Judd
902-953-5656
updation.ai
Categories