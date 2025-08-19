SottoPelle® Recognizes Charlette Withers, CNM, MSN, APRN, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Fontana, CA, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charlette Withers, MSN, CNM, is a highly skilled and compassionate Certified Nurse Midwife and the owner and founder of Spa Femme Incorporated, established in 2023. Located in Southern California, Spa Femme is a boutique women’s health and wellness practice offering specialized services, including IV hydration therapy, vitamin therapy, peptide therapy, medical weight loss programs, and comprehensive women’s health services.
With over two decades of nursing experience and a strong foundation in maternal-child health, Charlette’s career exemplifies dedication to women’s health and wellness. She holds a Master of Science in Midwifery from the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 2016. She has been practicing full-scope midwifery ever since, advocating for equitable and personalized care for women in diverse healthcare settings.
Charlette’s professional journey reflects her unwavering commitment to empowering women to live healthier and more vibrant lives. Her practice at Spa Femme focuses on personalized, evidence-based care that enhances the well-being of her clients, delivered in a serene and luxurious environment. She is also passionate about mentoring midwives of color and advancing health policy and reproductive justice.
Through Spa Femme, Charlette continues to blend her clinical expertise with a deep commitment to innovative wellness solutions, providing an elevated standard of care for women.
Charlette Withers, CNM, MSN, APRN has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since January 2025.
To view additional information about Charlette Withers, CNM, MSN, APRN or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/charlette-withers-cnm-msn-aprn/
Provider Information:
Charlette Withers, CNM, MSN, APRN
Spa Femme
16685 Sierra Lakes. Suite 100, Fontana, CA 92336
(866) 609-7709
Femmeceo@urspafemme.com
urspafemme.com
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
