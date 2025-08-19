Microtek Learning Celebrates Training 50,000 Professionals Worldwide
Microtek Learning has proudly trained 50,000+ professionals worldwide, empowering careers with top IT certifications and flexible learning options.
San Antonio, TX, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Microtek Learning, a leading provider of IT training and certification programs, proudly announces a major milestone: the successful training of over 50,000 professionals across the globe. This achievement reinforces the company’s mission to empower individuals and organizations with the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital economy.
Since its inception, Microtek Learning has specialized in delivering Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL, PMP, and other industry-leading training programs, helping learners enhance their technical expertise, achieve certifications, and advance their careers.
“Reaching 50,000 learners worldwide is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality training and customer success,” said Corazon Palmares, Director of Learning Solutions at Microtek Learning. “This milestone reflects not only the trust our clients place in us but also the dedication of our expert instructors and staff who ensure every learner receives the best training experience possible.”
Microtek Learning’s diverse client-base includes Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, SMBs, and individual professionals. With flexible delivery formats—instructor-led classroom, virtual, and self-paced learning options—the organization ensures accessibility and convenience for learners across industries and geographies.
The company’s growth has been driven by its strong focus on upskilling IT professionals, bridging digital skills gaps, and preparing workforces for the future of cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and enterprise technology.
As Microtek Learning looks ahead, its vision is to continue innovating training solutions, expanding global partnerships, and supporting professionals in achieving their career aspirations.
About Microtek Learning
Microtek Learning is a premier provider of IT and professional development training, specializing in vendor-authorized courses from Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, ITIL, PMI, and more. With a focus on helping individuals and organizations stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech landscape, Microtek Learning delivers flexible learning solutions designed to drive career success and business transformation.
Media Contact:
Nancy Cley
Channel Account Manager
Microtek Learning
Email: nancy@microteklearning.com
Phone: 1-800-961-0337
Website: https://www.microteklearning.com
Categories