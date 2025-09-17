Hand-Painted Miniature Sculptures to be Displayed at the 50th Annual Chicago Show Presented by the MMSI on October 17-18, 2025 at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg Hotel

The MMSI (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) will present its on Oct. 17 and 18, 2025. The event features an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, seminars, an auction, and vendors with items for sale at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, 50 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, 60173.