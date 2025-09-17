Hand-Painted Miniature Sculptures to be Displayed at the 50th Annual Chicago Show Presented by the MMSI on October 17-18, 2025 at the Chicago Marriott Schaumburg Hotel
The MMSI (Military Miniature Society of Illinois) will present its on Oct. 17 and 18, 2025. The event features an exhibit area of miniature sculptures, seminars, an auction, and vendors with items for sale at the Chicago Marriott-Schaumburg, 50 N. Martingale Road in Schaumburg, Illinois, 60173.
Chicago, IL, September 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 50th Annual Chicago Show opens its doors to the public on Friday, October 17 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, October 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., displaying hundreds of miniature sculptures of figures, vehicles, aircraft, ships, and fantasy subjects, including vignettes and dioramas. Adult admission is $10 per person, with free admission for children 12 and under and active military providing proper identification.
Vendor set-up is Friday, October 17, 2025 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the hall is open for registered exhibitors. On Saturday, October 18, the vendor area will open at 8 a.m. for set-up, with exhibitor set-up from 9 a.m. to noon.
This show is considered as one of the top-level exhibitions of painted miniature sculptures in the world. Visitors will see many examples of this broad and diverse art form of realistic sculpted and painted miniatures, which range in size from under one inch to over twelve inches high. The artist’s work represents a wide range of historical periods, from ancient to modern times, and includes military, sports, science fiction, movies, and other topics alongside the increasingly popular fantasy themes. Those submitting their work for competition will be ranging from youngsters, to adult amateur hobbyists, to world-renowned professional artists whose work may be painted from commercially available kits, conversions, or original sculptures.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the show this year to see all of the great works of miniature art on display, learn new techniques at the seminars, purchase items from our vendors all while enjoying seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Joe Berton, President of the MMSI.
The MMSI’s Chicago Show features an auction of finely painted miniatures and seminars which are open to the public on Saturday with topics relevant to the art of creating miniatures with historic and fantasy subjects. Memorabilia, miniature figure kits, artist supplies, books, and more will be found in a vendor area featuring specialty companies from around the country.
For More information - please contact Show Chairman Pat Vess 630-730-2492 pat at livezey dot net or MMSI Secretary Jim DeRogatis jimdero at jimdero dot com. Links to additional information about the MMSI and The Chicago Show are available at the MMSI’s URL military-miniature-society-of-illinois and the society’s Facebook Page.
Vendor set-up is Friday, October 17, 2025 from 12 noon to 3 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. the hall is open for registered exhibitors. On Saturday, October 18, the vendor area will open at 8 a.m. for set-up, with exhibitor set-up from 9 a.m. to noon.
This show is considered as one of the top-level exhibitions of painted miniature sculptures in the world. Visitors will see many examples of this broad and diverse art form of realistic sculpted and painted miniatures, which range in size from under one inch to over twelve inches high. The artist’s work represents a wide range of historical periods, from ancient to modern times, and includes military, sports, science fiction, movies, and other topics alongside the increasingly popular fantasy themes. Those submitting their work for competition will be ranging from youngsters, to adult amateur hobbyists, to world-renowned professional artists whose work may be painted from commercially available kits, conversions, or original sculptures.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the show this year to see all of the great works of miniature art on display, learn new techniques at the seminars, purchase items from our vendors all while enjoying seeing old friends and making new ones,” said Joe Berton, President of the MMSI.
The MMSI’s Chicago Show features an auction of finely painted miniatures and seminars which are open to the public on Saturday with topics relevant to the art of creating miniatures with historic and fantasy subjects. Memorabilia, miniature figure kits, artist supplies, books, and more will be found in a vendor area featuring specialty companies from around the country.
For More information - please contact Show Chairman Pat Vess 630-730-2492 pat at livezey dot net or MMSI Secretary Jim DeRogatis jimdero at jimdero dot com. Links to additional information about the MMSI and The Chicago Show are available at the MMSI’s URL military-miniature-society-of-illinois and the society’s Facebook Page.
Contact
Military Miniature Society of IllinoisContact
Mark Matz
773-837-3369
www.military-miniature-society-of-illinois.com/
Jim DeRogatis
jimdero@jimdero.com
Mark Matz
773-837-3369
www.military-miniature-society-of-illinois.com/
Jim DeRogatis
jimdero@jimdero.com
Categories