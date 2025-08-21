Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal
Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide.
Kathmandu, Nepal, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Diamond Knitland, a leading knitwear manufacturer in Nepal, has announced the expansion of its international distribution network with a focus on sustainable fashion. The company specializes in premium wool, cashmere, pashmina blends, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool products that combine Nepal’s traditional craftsmanship with modern design.
With over 90% of its workforce being women, Diamond Knitland not only promotes ethical and eco-conscious production but also empowers local communities by creating long-term employment opportunities.
“Our mission is to bring Nepal’s rich textile heritage to the world while ensuring fair wages and sustainable production practices,” said a spokesperson from Diamond Knitland. “We are proud to supply businesses looking for authentic, Made in Nepal knitwear that balances durability, comfort, and timeless design.”
The company’s new product line includes wool jackets, cashmere sweaters, pashmina blend scarves, bamboo knitwear, and signature yak wool blankets. Diamond Knitland is strengthening its presence in Europe, North America, and Asia, offering wholesale partnerships, boutique collaborations, and private label opportunities.
Biju Shakya
+977 9851024416
https://diamondknitland.com/
