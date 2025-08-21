Diamond Knitland Expands Global Knitwear Distribution with Sustainable Cashmere, Wool, and Yak Wool Collections from Nepal

Diamond Knitland, a Nepal-based knitwear manufacturer, announces the expansion of its global distribution network. With a workforce of 90% women, the company introduces sustainable collections of cashmere sweaters, wool jackets, pashmina scarves, bamboo knitwear, and yak wool blankets—designed for wholesale, boutiques, and private labels worldwide.