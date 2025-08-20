Andreas Groehn to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webinar on Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation

The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, is pleased to announce that Andreas Groehn, Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group, LLC, will be a featured speaker at its upcoming webcast, “Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation: Strategic Insights and Case Studies,” scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).