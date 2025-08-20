Andreas Groehn to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Webinar on Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, is pleased to announce that Andreas Groehn, Managing Director at Berkeley Research Group, LLC, will be a featured speaker at its upcoming webcast, “Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation: Strategic Insights and Case Studies,” scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).
About Andreas Groehn
Dr. Andreas Groehn, a managing director at BRG, is a renowned economist and global expert who advises clients in high-stakes intellectual property (IP), antitrust, class actions, and other commercial disputes. With expertise spanning over 30 years across industries including consumer electronics, web-based services, and medical devices, Dr. Groehn brings distinctive experience in analyzing client data, public statistics, and survey results and delivering authoritative solutions to complex business questions for clients navigating high-stakes litigation and regulatory challenges.
With his profound understanding of the complex interplay between global economics, law, and business, Dr. Groehn has worked out of Brussels, Frankfurt, London, and Washington, DC, as a trusted advisor to clients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Dr. Groehn regularly conducts conjoint analyses in false advertising, product-defect, and IP litigation. He also assesses economic damages in IP litigation, class actions, and collective action cases in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
Dr. Groehn frequently shares thought leadership as a keynote speaker and panelist at conferences, panels, and web events and as an author publishing on antitrust and intangible property issues. He holds a PhD in economics from the Kiel Institute of World Economics in Germany. In 2025 IAM recognized Dr. Groehn as one of the 300 leading global IP strategists (https://www.iam-media.com/rankings/strategy-300/profile/person/andreas-groehn).
About Berkeley Research Group, LLC
Berkeley Research Group (BRG) is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists, and professionals working beyond borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what’s next.
Working with BRG means being connected to a deep pool of qualified experts who identify key issues, apply relevant theories, employ leading-edge data analytics, and use sophisticated techniques to arrive at the strategic insights, authoritative reports, and independent testimony that our clients count on.
Event Summary
Consumer surveys can be game changers in intellectual property litigation, offering persuasive scientific evidence in cases involving:
Trademarks – likelihood of confusion, secondary meaning, genericness, and fame, but-for profits/damages.
Patents – economic value of claimed inventions and infringing use
False Advertising – puffery, consumer deception, and materiality
This CLE webinar will provide a deep dive into how surveys are designed, deployed, and used effectively in IP disputes.
Key Topics
Major use cases and accepted methodologies for surveys in IP litigation
Crafting surveys that meet rigorous evidentiary standards and survive critique/Daubert challenges
Key considerations in selecting the “right” expert
Strategies for challenging opposing surveys
Winning approaches for communicating survey data to juries
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
