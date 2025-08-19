Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s AI Patent Eligibility

The Knowledge Group, the nation’s leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey W. Gluck will speak at its upcoming webcast: AI Patent Eligibility: Navigating the USPTO’s Latest Guidance and What It Means for Innovation”; Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025; Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM (ET)