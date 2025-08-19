Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s AI Patent Eligibility
The Knowledge Group, the nation’s leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, is pleased to announce that Dr. Jeffrey W. Gluck will speak at its upcoming webcast: AI Patent Eligibility: Navigating the USPTO’s Latest Guidance and What It Means for Innovation”; Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025; Time: 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM (ET)
Jersey City, NJ, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For further details, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/ai-patent-eligibility-usptos-latest-guidance-cle/
About Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D.
Dr. Jeffrey W. Gluck is a firm partner representing clients in a variety of areas including patent counseling and opinions, licensing and transactions, interferences, patent prosecution and reissue, and reexaminations. He also assists on trial litigation and has been a lead attorney in appellate litigation. His litigation-related activities include matters before both U.S. District Courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission, as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He further advises clients on matters relating to software copyright/licensing issues, including open-source licenses. He is a frequent author and speaker on matters relating to patent law and electrical and computer intellectual property. Jeff specializes in sophisticated electrical and computer-related technologies, including telecommunication systems, signal processing, control systems, solar energy technology, semiconductor devices, and high-performance computing, but his practice includes other technologies, as well, including vehicle steering and braking systems and other mechanical systems, gaming systems, and financial technology. Jeff brings a wealth of broad-based experience to his clients, having worked as an engineer and researcher (including management), as a university professor, and as a patent examiner, in addition to his experience as a patent agent and patent attorney.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP
Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, VA, serving clients internationally. The firm’s intellectual property law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues including online enforcement. They combine big-firm knowledge and experience with the attentiveness of a small firm. Their team approaches intellectual property law with responsiveness and creativity, protecting the intellectual property assets of diverse clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual inventors. Regardless of the intellectual property needs a particular client has, each of their clients can be confident that the team has the necessary legal experience and the technical background to be a valuable asset to their business.
Event Summary
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in modern innovation, securing patent protection for AI-based inventions presents both new opportunities and growing challenges. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued updated guidance on evaluating AI technologies, but legal uncertainty remains—particularly around what qualifies as patent-eligible subject matter.
Join Robert Plotkin, Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner at Blueshift IP, LLC, Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, and Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner at CM Law PLLC, will delve into the USPTO’s evolving approach, explore the implications of recent case law including Recentive v. Fox, and share practical tips for drafting and prosecuting stronger AI-related patent applications. From examining what constitutes “non-generic” AI to adapting claim strategies for emerging AI structures, this session will equip patent practitioners, innovators, and in-house counsel with the tools to navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.
Key Topics:
- USPTO’s current approach to AI patent eligibility
- Differences between USPTO guidance and Federal Circuit requirements
- Insights from Recentive v. Fox and its implications on AI patent claims
- Understanding when AI is considered “generic” vs. non-generic under patent law
- Strategies for identifying differentiating elements in AI-based inventions
- Best practices for drafting application- or domain-specific claims to demonstrate “practical application”
- Approaches to claiming AI as part of a larger method or system
- Drafting considerations for training AI models
- Updating your boilerplate language in AI-related patent specifications
- Treatment of AI performing calculations or decision-making vs. generic computer implementation
- The status and significance of USPTO Example 39 (neural network training claims)
- How to properly disclose and claim non-generic AI components
- Avoiding common drafting pitfalls in AI patent applications
- Practical tips for maximizing patent protection in the evolving AI space
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/ai-patent-eligibility-usptos-latest-guidance-cle/
About Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D.
Dr. Jeffrey W. Gluck is a firm partner representing clients in a variety of areas including patent counseling and opinions, licensing and transactions, interferences, patent prosecution and reissue, and reexaminations. He also assists on trial litigation and has been a lead attorney in appellate litigation. His litigation-related activities include matters before both U.S. District Courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission, as well as before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He further advises clients on matters relating to software copyright/licensing issues, including open-source licenses. He is a frequent author and speaker on matters relating to patent law and electrical and computer intellectual property. Jeff specializes in sophisticated electrical and computer-related technologies, including telecommunication systems, signal processing, control systems, solar energy technology, semiconductor devices, and high-performance computing, but his practice includes other technologies, as well, including vehicle steering and braking systems and other mechanical systems, gaming systems, and financial technology. Jeff brings a wealth of broad-based experience to his clients, having worked as an engineer and researcher (including management), as a university professor, and as a patent examiner, in addition to his experience as a patent agent and patent attorney.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP
Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, VA, serving clients internationally. The firm’s intellectual property law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling service relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues including online enforcement. They combine big-firm knowledge and experience with the attentiveness of a small firm. Their team approaches intellectual property law with responsiveness and creativity, protecting the intellectual property assets of diverse clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to individual inventors. Regardless of the intellectual property needs a particular client has, each of their clients can be confident that the team has the necessary legal experience and the technical background to be a valuable asset to their business.
Event Summary
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in modern innovation, securing patent protection for AI-based inventions presents both new opportunities and growing challenges. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued updated guidance on evaluating AI technologies, but legal uncertainty remains—particularly around what qualifies as patent-eligible subject matter.
Join Robert Plotkin, Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner at Blueshift IP, LLC, Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, and Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner at CM Law PLLC, will delve into the USPTO’s evolving approach, explore the implications of recent case law including Recentive v. Fox, and share practical tips for drafting and prosecuting stronger AI-related patent applications. From examining what constitutes “non-generic” AI to adapting claim strategies for emerging AI structures, this session will equip patent practitioners, innovators, and in-house counsel with the tools to navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.
Key Topics:
- USPTO’s current approach to AI patent eligibility
- Differences between USPTO guidance and Federal Circuit requirements
- Insights from Recentive v. Fox and its implications on AI patent claims
- Understanding when AI is considered “generic” vs. non-generic under patent law
- Strategies for identifying differentiating elements in AI-based inventions
- Best practices for drafting application- or domain-specific claims to demonstrate “practical application”
- Approaches to claiming AI as part of a larger method or system
- Drafting considerations for training AI models
- Updating your boilerplate language in AI-related patent specifications
- Treatment of AI performing calculations or decision-making vs. generic computer implementation
- The status and significance of USPTO Example 39 (neural network training claims)
- How to properly disclose and claim non-generic AI components
- Avoiding common drafting pitfalls in AI patent applications
- Practical tips for maximizing patent protection in the evolving AI space
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Contact
The Knowledge GroupContact
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Loren del Fonso
646-844-0200
https://knowledgewebcasts.com/
Categories