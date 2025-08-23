Thirdeye Launches State-of-the-Art AI-Analytics Platform to Empower Brands in the AI Search Era
Thirdeye launches a cutting-edge AI-analytics platform enabling brands to track, analyze, and optimize their presence across major AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini. With real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and smart alerts, Thirdeye empowers marketing teams to lead in the AI-powered search era.
San Francisco, CA, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to the fast-evolving landscape of digital search, Thirdeye today announces the official launch of its breakthrough AI-analytics platform built specifically for performance-oriented marketing teams. As the global AI search market accelerates—on track to skyrocket from $43.63B in 2025 to $108.88B by 2032—Thirdeye sets a new standard in brand visibility, risk management, and strategic growth across major AI-driven answers and platforms.
Redefining Brand Visibility for the Age of AI
With AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity replacing traditional search engines, brands face an unprecedented challenge: being omitted or misrepresented in zero-click AI responses. Thirdeye’s platform ensures that businesses never lose sight of where, how, and why they’re mentioned across AI models—bringing clarity and control to a once-invisible domain.
“As consumer behavior shifts from clicks to direct AI answers, it’s essential that brands have full command of their narrative and market standing within these platforms. Thirdeye is the catalyst for that command,” said Ashish Mishra, Head of Marketing, Thirdeye.
Key Features of Thirdeye’s AI-Analytics Platform
Unified AI Monitoring: Real-time tracking of brand mentions, sentiment, and signals across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Comprehensive Brand & Competitor Analysis: Instantly benchmark visibility, spot positioning gaps, and monitor every competitor move within AI-generated content.
Prompt & Brand Rank Explorer: Find and create dynamic prompts, uncover your domain’s citation sources, and evaluate industry rankings tied to AI content.
Smart Alert System: Set real-time alerts for sentiment shifts, trending keywords, or reputation spikes—empowering brands to act on insights immediately and prevent crises before they start.
Cutting-Edge Automation: Eliminate up to 80% of manual monitoring tasks with automated reports, AI-powered detection, and crisis flagging—so teams stay proactive, not reactive.
Sentiment Analytics: Analyze the tone and polarity of every brand mention to refine messaging, spot early issues, and track progress over time.
Seamless Integrations: Connect with existing AI platforms in minutes for a holistic, 360-degree view of brand presence and industry dynamics.
Born for the Next Search Evolution
With 58.5% of searches now ending in zero-click results, the stakes for brand presence in AI answers have never been higher. Thirdeye delivers not only transparency and situational awareness but also actionable opportunities for growth in the rapidly shifting digital environment.
“Thirdeye isn’t just another analytics tool—it’s the visibility engine for the AI-driven future. We equip brands with the intelligence, alerts, and automation they need to lead—not lag—in the world of AI answers,” said founder of Thirdeye.
About Thirdeye
Thirdeye is a pioneering AI-analytics platform engineered to empower marketing teams with unprecedented insights into their brand’s presence, sentiment, and position across today’s leading AI models. By enabling real-time monitoring, comprehensive competitor analysis, and smart alerting, Thirdeye ensures that brands seize every opportunity—and avoid the dangers—of the rapidly expanding AI search ecosystem.
For media inquiries, demos, or partnership discussions, please contact:
Raghav Joshi
Founder & CEO
raghav@usethirdeye.com
https://www.usethirdeye.com/
Redefining Brand Visibility for the Age of AI
With AI assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity replacing traditional search engines, brands face an unprecedented challenge: being omitted or misrepresented in zero-click AI responses. Thirdeye’s platform ensures that businesses never lose sight of where, how, and why they’re mentioned across AI models—bringing clarity and control to a once-invisible domain.
“As consumer behavior shifts from clicks to direct AI answers, it’s essential that brands have full command of their narrative and market standing within these platforms. Thirdeye is the catalyst for that command,” said Ashish Mishra, Head of Marketing, Thirdeye.
Key Features of Thirdeye’s AI-Analytics Platform
Unified AI Monitoring: Real-time tracking of brand mentions, sentiment, and signals across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, and more.
Comprehensive Brand & Competitor Analysis: Instantly benchmark visibility, spot positioning gaps, and monitor every competitor move within AI-generated content.
Prompt & Brand Rank Explorer: Find and create dynamic prompts, uncover your domain’s citation sources, and evaluate industry rankings tied to AI content.
Smart Alert System: Set real-time alerts for sentiment shifts, trending keywords, or reputation spikes—empowering brands to act on insights immediately and prevent crises before they start.
Cutting-Edge Automation: Eliminate up to 80% of manual monitoring tasks with automated reports, AI-powered detection, and crisis flagging—so teams stay proactive, not reactive.
Sentiment Analytics: Analyze the tone and polarity of every brand mention to refine messaging, spot early issues, and track progress over time.
Seamless Integrations: Connect with existing AI platforms in minutes for a holistic, 360-degree view of brand presence and industry dynamics.
Born for the Next Search Evolution
With 58.5% of searches now ending in zero-click results, the stakes for brand presence in AI answers have never been higher. Thirdeye delivers not only transparency and situational awareness but also actionable opportunities for growth in the rapidly shifting digital environment.
“Thirdeye isn’t just another analytics tool—it’s the visibility engine for the AI-driven future. We equip brands with the intelligence, alerts, and automation they need to lead—not lag—in the world of AI answers,” said founder of Thirdeye.
About Thirdeye
Thirdeye is a pioneering AI-analytics platform engineered to empower marketing teams with unprecedented insights into their brand’s presence, sentiment, and position across today’s leading AI models. By enabling real-time monitoring, comprehensive competitor analysis, and smart alerting, Thirdeye ensures that brands seize every opportunity—and avoid the dangers—of the rapidly expanding AI search ecosystem.
For media inquiries, demos, or partnership discussions, please contact:
Raghav Joshi
Founder & CEO
raghav@usethirdeye.com
https://www.usethirdeye.com/
Contact
ThirdeyeContact
Ashish Mishra
+91-7073060250
usethirdeye.com
Ashish Mishra
+91-7073060250
usethirdeye.com
Categories