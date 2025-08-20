Gulf University President Highlights AI Leadership at “JUTHOOR” Conference
Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, delivered a keynote at the JUTHOOR: Artificial Intelligence and the New Generation conference in Bahrain. He highlighted the university’s pioneering role in digital transformation, showcasing AI integration in academics, administration, and student services. He emphasized smart content, interactive learning, and intelligent evaluation systems. His vision was praised for advancing higher education across the region.
Sanad, Bahrain, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, participated as a keynote speaker in a distinguished introductory session during the “JUTHOOR: Artificial Intelligence and the New Generation” conference, held at the Bahrain International Exhibition Center. The event brought together prominent academic figures and AI experts from Bahrain and several Arab countries.
During the session, which focused on the role of artificial intelligence in higher education, Prof. Al-Firas delivered a comprehensive presentation on Gulf University’s pioneering experience in integrating AI technologies into educational, administrative, and student service processes. He emphasized that the university is among the first educational institutions in Bahrain to adopt strategic steps toward digital transformation.
In his remarks, Al-Firas stated, “Gulf University is one of the leading institutions in the Kingdom of Bahrain in this field, having initiated strategic steps toward digital transformation years ago.” He added, “The university integrates AI technologies into both academic and administrative operations to enhance the quality of education and prepare students to compete in a constantly evolving job market.”
He also pointed out that “Gulf University is actively working on advancing educational methods through AI, including the development of smart content, interactive learning systems, and intelligent platforms for academic performance evaluation and analysis, as part of its mission to build a modern learning environment aligned with global trends.”
The university president shared practical examples of how AI is used in educational institutions for data analysis, personalized academic content, intelligent student advisory services, and data-driven academic and administrative decision-making.
Prof. Al-Firas’s participation was met with great engagement and praise from attendees, who commended his forward-thinking educational vision and the applicability of Gulf University’s experience to higher education institutions across the region. The session underscored the importance of knowledge exchange and the strengthening of academic partnerships in the field of artificial intelligence.
