Gulf University President Highlights AI Leadership at “JUTHOOR” Conference

Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, delivered a keynote at the JUTHOOR: Artificial Intelligence and the New Generation conference in Bahrain. He highlighted the university’s pioneering role in digital transformation, showcasing AI integration in academics, administration, and student services. He emphasized smart content, interactive learning, and intelligent evaluation systems. His vision was praised for advancing higher education across the region.