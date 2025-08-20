Bahrain’s Gulf University Leads Call for Media Literacy at Morocco Summit

The international forum on “The Integration of Quality Journalism and Media Education” concluded in Dakhla, Morocco, on June 21, 2025. Dr. Sharif Badran, Dean at Gulf University, presented a paper on combating fake news through media literacy and early curriculum integration. His study showed 78% rely on social media for news, while 72% lack training in verification. The forum urged stronger media literacy, specialized programs, journalist training, and regulatory frameworks.