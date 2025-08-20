Gulf University Launches Pioneering Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Platform
Gulf University launched its Digital Transformation and AI Initiatives Platform, led by President Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas and attended by Prof. Dr. Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani. The platform, aligned with the Strategic Plan 2022–2027, unifies digital and AI projects such as the “Mariam” Smart Assistant, e-learning AI, smart student app, and digital exams. It enhances user engagement and reflects GU’s award-winning leadership in digital transformation and education innovation in Bahrain.
Sanad, Bahrain, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a testament to Gulf University’s ongoing commitment to enhancing educational services through innovative technological initiatives, Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, officially announced the launch of the university’s Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Initiatives Platform, marking a significant milestone in its dedication to educational innovation. The launching will be presided over by Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas, President of Gulf University, and graced by the presence of Prof. Dr. Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees and Board of Directors.
Prof. Al-Firas revealed that the university will showcase its digital transformation and AI initiatives, stemming from the ambitious Gulf University Strategic Plan 2022–2027— through a unified platform on the university’s official website.
He emphasized that the university is focused on enhancing its digital services by implementing innovative digital transformation initiatives to improve the efficiency of the educational process through the digitization of all aspects of teaching and learning. In line with this vision, the university continues to launch initiatives that keep pace with the rapid evolution of digital transformation in the modern age.
Dr. Hesham El-Marsafawy, Vice President for Academic Affairs, stated that such initiatives reinforce the university’s position and place it among leading educational institutions in adopting advanced technology in higher education. He noted that these initiatives are strategically linked to the university’s master plan, ensuring the enhancement of educational outcomes—the cornerstone of academic excellence.
From his side, Mr. Ali Mansour, Head of the Digital Transformation Center and Director of IT at Gulf University, explained that the newly launched platform was designed to gather all technological initiatives in one unified, creative space. The platform enhances the user experience by encouraging longer engagement through its attractive design, unique content presentation, and intuitive navigation.
Mr. Mansour added that the platform has been designed to match the scale and scope of the university’s AI initiatives, including the “Mariam” Smart Virtual Assistant, AI applications in e-learning, and the integration of AI in curricula and intelligent communication. It also highlights digital transformation projects such as the “Smart Student” application, digital exams, smart business cards, the student portal, and more.
It is worth noting that Gulf University has received multiple awards for its technological initiatives, earning top positions at the 2023 eGovernment Excellence Awards, held under the patronage of H.E. Lieutenant-General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology. The university was ranked among the top three institutions in the Digital Transformation category and its website was also recognized as one of the best private sector websites in the Kingdom of Bahrain.
