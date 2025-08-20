Gulf University Launches Pioneering Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Platform

Gulf University launched its Digital Transformation and AI Initiatives Platform, led by President Prof. Mohanad Al-Firas and attended by Prof. Dr. Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani. The platform, aligned with the Strategic Plan 2022–2027, unifies digital and AI projects such as the “Mariam” Smart Assistant, e-learning AI, smart student app, and digital exams. It enhances user engagement and reflects GU’s award-winning leadership in digital transformation and education innovation in Bahrain.