Cybersecurity Visionary Jim West to Headline Fireside Chat on Quantum Threat at ISACA GRC Conference 2025 in Times Square
New York, NY, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Renowned cybersecurity thought leader Jim West, founder of TopCyberPro.com and a globally recognized expert in cyber governance, cryptography, and emerging technologies, headlines a marquee fireside chat session at the 2025 ISACA GRC Conference, held August 18–20 at the New York Marriott Marquis in Times Square.
With more than 30 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, West brings unmatched depth to a high-stakes conversation titled “Post Quantum Cryptography: Securing the Future & The Real Threat of Quantum Computing” scheduled at 10–11 AM, the session explores how rapidly advancing quantum computing poses existential risks to today’s encryption methods and what steps enterprises must take now to prepare for a post-quantum future.
West’s extensive background spans government, military, space, and commercial cybersecurity programs. He holds elite credentials such as CISSP-ISSEP, ISSMP, ISSAP, GCIH, GPEN, GSLC, PMP, C-CISO, and S-CISO, and is widely recognized for translating complex topics like cryptography and risk management into actionable guidance for professionals across all domains.
“Jim West is the rare kind of leader who doesn’t just predict the future—he prepares people for it,” said Chief Operating Officer Michelle Kaldenberg. “His work around post-quantum cryptography is both urgent and practical, helping organizations navigate the shift with confidence and clarity.”
In recent months, West has captivated audiences worldwide with keynote presentations on quantum threats—including at ISACA North America (Orlando), G6 Cybersecurity Summit (Wiesbaden), and engagements in Tokyo—earning acclaim for his insights into crypto-agility, Mosca’s theorem, and the harvest-now, decrypt-later threat model.
Beyond his role as a speaker, West is a globally sought-after mentor and educator, having helped more than 150,000 individuals pass cybersecurity certification exams through his platform TopCyberPro.com. His eBook, Cybersecurity and Test Tips, is ranked among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Books by BookAuthority.org.
The GRC Conference 2025, co-hosted by ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), features 40+ sessions and 50+ expert speakers addressing the latest in cybersecurity, governance, risk, audit, and emerging technologies such as AI and blockchain.
About Jim West
Jim West is an award-winning cybersecurity professional, educator, and CEO of TopCyberPro. With more than three decades of experience, he is a global thought leader on secure architecture, cryptography, and quantum risk. He has presented at leading forums including Hacker Halted, CSfC Tech Day, Global CISO Forum, and ISACA conferences worldwide.
About ISACA
Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA®) is a global professional association and learning organization with more than 170,000 members in 188 countries. It advances digital trust through world-class knowledge, standards, certifications, and community.
About The IIA
The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) is the internal audit profession’s global voice, recognized authority, acknowledged leader, and principal educator.
About TopCyberPro.com
TopCyberPro.com was established in 2020 by Cybersecurity Expert and Author Jim West, based out of Houston, Texas, to affordably train, coach, and mentor promising individuals to change their career trajectory to close the skills gap in cybersecurity. As featured on the website, many of our students from TopCyberPro.com have shared their success in advancing their careers, whether by entering the field of cybersecurity for the first time or furthering themselves to achieve more.
Our Mission
At TopCyberPro.com, our mission is to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap to build a more secure digital world. We are committed to empowering individuals and organizations with the knowledge and expertise they need to defend against ever-evolving cyber threats. Through innovative training, coaching, and mentorship, we strive to cultivate a community of top-tier cybersecurity professionals who are well-equipped to protect data, networks, and systems. Our dedication to excellence, continuous learning, and collaboration drives us to be at the forefront of cybersecurity education, ensuring the world remains safe in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape.
For more information, visit: https://www.TopCyberPro.com.
Contact
TopCyberPro.comContact
Jim West
713-469-9619
https://www.topcyberpro.com
Company Founder and CEO
Jim West
713-469-9619
https://www.topcyberpro.com
Company Founder and CEO
