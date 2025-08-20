Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between Briggs Engineering & Testing and Phenna Group
Rockland, MD, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Rockland, MA-based PK Associates, Inc. (DBA "Briggs Engineering & Testing" or "Briggs") and Nottingham, UK-based Phenna Group.
Founded over 70 years ago, Briggs offers a comprehensive suite of geotechnical and building envelope/moisture protection services along with construction materials testing & special inspection services. The company is recognized for its strong client relationships, technical expertise, and in-depth understanding of regional regulatory frameworks.
"Joining Phenna Group represents an exciting next chapter for our team. We're proud of the legacy we've built at Briggs, and this partnership will provide the resources, expertise, and scale to grow further while continuing to serve our clients with the same commitment to quality." - Sean Skorohod, President, Briggs E&T
Phenna Group aims to invest in and partner with selected niche, independent Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) companies that serve a variety of sectors, ensuring customers' peace of mind by delivering first-class testing and assurance services.
"It was a pleasure to work with the entire Briggs Engineering & Testing team on this transaction. The leadership built a great and growing company in a very strong sector, and we believe that Phenna Group is a perfect home for the next phase of their growth and success." - William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
