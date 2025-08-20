PoE-Enabled A/B Switch Simplifies Complex Connectivity Setups

Electro Standards introduces the PathWay® Model 7901, a 10-channel A/B switch for audio, video, data, and power. It switches HDMI, Cat5e, audio, and AC power simultaneously via pushbutton or remote Ethernet (PoE-supported). Ideal for AV/control rooms, it supports 1080p video, PoE 802.3af/at, and offers remote ASCII control. Housed in a 2U rackmount chassis, it ensures reliable, synchronized switching for smart systems.