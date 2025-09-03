Future Horizons Presents, "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC area on October 17, 2025

Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, is a leading voice in autism advocacy. She is the author of several books, including the national bestsellers, "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." Her latest book is "Autism, Sensory and Behavior." She lectures to thousands nationwide and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.