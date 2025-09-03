Future Horizons Presents, "Autism: The Way I See It" with Dr. Temple Grandin in the Baltimore, MD/Washington, DC area on October 17, 2025
Dr. Temple Grandin, professor at Colorado State University, is a leading voice in autism advocacy. She is the author of several books, including the national bestsellers, "Thinking in Pictures" and "Animals in Translation." Her latest book is "Autism, Sensory and Behavior." She lectures to thousands nationwide and was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Her life inspired the Emmy-winning HBO film Temple Grandin, starring Claire Danes.
Baltimore, MA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In this unique presentation, Temple eloquently and candidly describes the challenges she has faced and offers glimpses into her own childhood, with ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet these obstacles and improve the quality of their lives.
Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, Temple shares her valuable insights on all types of thinkers, why they are important, and ways in which young people can continue to think about and understand what it means to be innovative.
Dr. Grandin will share insightful tips on:
• Early intervention, therapies, and inclusion in the classroom
• Toilet training and puberty
• High school, driving a car and college plans
