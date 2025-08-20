The Gateway Family YMCA Rahway STEAM Center
The Rahway Chamber of Commerce Provides Grant for STEAM Learning
Rahway, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway received a $1,500 Business Improvement Grant from the Rahway Chamber of Commerce. This grant provided supplies to complete the Rahway Branch STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Match) Educational Learning Center for youth programming.
STEAM programs at The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch include fun programs like Creative STEAM Builders, Future STEAM Builders and Lego Engineering as well as learning integration within Summer Day Camp, Child Care and other YMCA programs.
“With the addition of a STEAM Educational Learning Center, our youth can experience hands-on learning opportunities with age-appropriate activities and supplies, thanks to our partners at the Rahway Chamber of Commerce,” stated Jessica Keavney, Rahway Branch Associate Executive Director.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057.
Contact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
