Register for Child Care at The Gateway Family YMCA
YMCA Offers Child Care Programs in Elizabeth and Union
Elizabeth, NJ, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care and Early Learning programs at the Y focus on nurturing child development by building foundational skills, fostering healthy relationships and boosting self-reliance, all in a safe and supportive environment. With programs run by caring adult role models who are invested in helping every child reach their full potential, The Gateway Family YMCA’s Child Care Programs are a safe place providing support for working families.
“We believe that every child is a unique individual. The values and skills learned early on are vital building blocks for quality of life and future success,” stated Lisa Yanez, Senior Director of Child Development. “We are committed to promoting each child’s individual development and supporting the entire family.”
Registration is available now for the 2025-2026 session of Infant, Toddler and Preschool Child Care. The YMCA also offers Before and After School care in local elementary and middle schools, on-site public Preschool in Rahway and Union, Vacation Day programs during school holidays and Summer Day Camp.
The Gateway Family YMCA’s Child Development Centers follow the Creative Curriculum built on theories of development in young children, that all children learn through active exploration of their environment and therefore the environment plays a critical role in learning. The philosophy of the Creative Curriculum is that young children learn best by doing. The research-based Creative Curriculum is implemented in all classrooms through age-appropriate activities, lessons and daily routines and learning extends to the Y’s core values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Child Care programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061 or the Five Points Branch 908-688-9622.
“We believe that every child is a unique individual. The values and skills learned early on are vital building blocks for quality of life and future success,” stated Lisa Yanez, Senior Director of Child Development. “We are committed to promoting each child’s individual development and supporting the entire family.”
Registration is available now for the 2025-2026 session of Infant, Toddler and Preschool Child Care. The YMCA also offers Before and After School care in local elementary and middle schools, on-site public Preschool in Rahway and Union, Vacation Day programs during school holidays and Summer Day Camp.
The Gateway Family YMCA’s Child Development Centers follow the Creative Curriculum built on theories of development in young children, that all children learn through active exploration of their environment and therefore the environment plays a critical role in learning. The philosophy of the Creative Curriculum is that young children learn best by doing. The research-based Creative Curriculum is implemented in all classrooms through age-appropriate activities, lessons and daily routines and learning extends to the Y’s core values of Caring, Honesty, Respect and Responsibility.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Child Care programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061 or the Five Points Branch 908-688-9622.
Contact
The Gateway Family YMCAContact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
Categories