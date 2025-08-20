The Gateway Family YMCA Offers Rapids Swim Team Tryouts
Rahway, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA announced swim team tryouts for the 2025-2026 Fall/Winter competitive Rapids Swim Team will be held at the Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway and the Five Points Branch, 201 Tucker Avenue, Union this fall.
Competitive swimming at the YMCA combines a sense of collaboration and belonging for athletes, a celebration of individual and team achievements, and positive and supportive relationships with coaches and mentors. The Gateway Family YMCA provides a continuum of aquatic programming beginning with foundational support in Safety Around Water and YMCA Swimming Lessons. The Rapids competitive swim team provides cognitive, physical, and social-emotional development to support young athletes.
Registration for the 2025-2026 Fall/Winter Rapids Swim Team is open online at www.tgfymca.org or in person at the YMCA. The Gateway Family YMCA Rapids Swim Team is available for children throughout the communities served by The Gateway Family YMCA in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County.
“The Gateway Family YMCA offers a competitive swim team year-round, including quality coaching and advance technique instruction, in a collaborative and competitive team atmosphere” stated Rodger D. Koerber, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our goal is to provide every athlete an opportunity to improve personal swimming skills and achieve success, while working together as a team.”
The YMCA competitive swim season typically runs from September through March; with dual meets starting in October and Championship meets starting in February. Because the Rapids swim team competes against other YMCA’s in the league, swim meets are held at The Gateway Family YMCA - Rahway Branch, at the site of the competing YMCA team or a championship swimming facility.
As a leading nonprofit committed to youth development, the Y has been a leader in providing swim lessons, teaching water safety and inspiring competitive swimmers. The Gateway Family YMCA continues to help youth and adults experience the joy and benefits of swimming, so they can be healthy, confident and secure in the water. Aquatic programming includes swim lessons for all ages, starting with parent/child lessons through adult, water exercise, recreational family swim, and competitive swimming. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Rapids Swim Team or other aquatics programs, please visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Rahway Branch at 732-388-0057.
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
