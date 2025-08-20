The Gateway Family YMCA Plans LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA Fall Session
LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA is a supportive well-being initiative for cancer survivors
Union, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA announced registration for an upcoming session of the LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA program, held at The Gateway Family YMCA – Wellness Center Branch. LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA is a research-based physical activity and well-being initiative that helps people affected by cancer reach their holistic health goals.
The LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program is offered for cancer survivors to provide support and assistance in a small community format. Registration is available for the next program session, held at The Gateway Family YMCA - Wellness Center Branch, 1000 Galloping Hill Rd, Union. The program will be held this fall. Interested participants can contact Susan Butler, Director of Community Wellness at 908-349-9622 or livestrong@tgfymca.org to register or to express interest in a future program.
LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA offers those who have been diagnosed with cancer the support they need to build both physical and emotional strength. Through YMCA Financial Assistance supported by the Annual Campaign and grant funding, there is no fee for individuals to attend LiveSTRONG® at the YMCA.
“Research shows exercise is the simplest way for cancer survivors to reduce fatigue, improve their mood and bounce back from the debilitating effects of cancer treatment more quickly,” said Dr. Ruth Rechis, LIVESTRONG® Foundation Vice President of Programs. “But there weren’t enough programs to help people affected by cancer reach their health and well-being goals, so LIVESTRONG® and the Y joined forces to create LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA. The Y is the perfect collaborator because of its national reach, commitment to meeting the needs of all community members and history of program innovation in support of health and wellness.”
As part of LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, the Y engages cancer survivors through an approach that focuses on the whole person. Participants work with specially trained staff to build muscle mass and strength, increase flexibility and endurance, and improve functional ability. In addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors by providing a supportive community environment where people affected by cancer can connect during treatment and beyond.
LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA is part of a collaboration between YMCA of the USA and the LIVESTRONG® Foundation. The foundation is a leader in the global movement on behalf of 32 million people around the world living with cancer today. LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, launched in 2008, is designed to improve the health and day-to-day quality of life for the country’s growing population of cancer survivors and their families.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. Serving the community since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA provides programs and services throughout Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County through six YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union, and The Dudley House Veterans Transitional Housing Program in Plainfield.
For more information on The Gateway Family YMCA, visit www.tgfymca.org. For more information on LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA, contact the Wellness Center Branch at 908-349-9622 or livestrong@tgfymca.org.
Contact
Colleen Clayton
908-249-4811
www.tgfymca.org
