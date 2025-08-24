Skygaze India Brings the Wonders of the Sun to BioEnergy Global Expo 2025 at Yashobhoomi

At the BioEnergy Global Expo 2025 in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Skygaze India offered visitors an unforgettable journey into solar science. For three consecutive days, attendees safely observed the Sun using advanced telescopes and certified solar glasses, an experience that combined wonder with education.