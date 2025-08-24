Skygaze India Brings the Wonders of the Sun to BioEnergy Global Expo 2025 at Yashobhoomi
At the BioEnergy Global Expo 2025 in Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, Skygaze India offered visitors an unforgettable journey into solar science. For three consecutive days, attendees safely observed the Sun using advanced telescopes and certified solar glasses, an experience that combined wonder with education.
Delhi, India, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The recently concluded BioEnergy Global Expo 2025, held from 29 to 31 July at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, witnessed a unique convergence of science, sustainability, and public engagement through the presence of Skygaze India, an initiative in space science education and outreach. Over the course of three days, Skygaze India drew thousands of visitors to its solar observation setup, offering them a rare opportunity to witness the Sun through high-powered telescopes and solar glasses.
The experience went beyond the spectacle of safely viewing the solar surface. Visitors were guided through interactive explanations of solar phenomena, the science behind sundials, and the broader role of the Sun in sustaining life and driving renewable energy. In a setting where sustainability and innovation were the central themes, Skygaze India bridged astronomy with environmental awareness, showing how space science is not confined to laboratories or night-sky enthusiasts but is deeply intertwined with everyday life.
Speaking at the event, Harsh, Founder of Skygaze India, emphasized the importance of connecting astronomy with contemporary concerns. “Astronomy is not confined to the stars at night — it begins with the Sun that sustains life on our planet. By bringing safe solar observations to the BioEnergy Expo, we wanted to show how space science connects deeply with sustainability and human curiosity,” he said. His words resonated with visitors, many of whom described the sessions as both inspiring and therapeutic, highlighting astronomy’s potential to foster not just scientific literacy but also wellness and perspective.
The participation of Skygaze India at Yashobhoomi underscored its mission to democratize astronomy in India. The organization has consistently sought to make the cosmos more accessible through telescope observation experiences, educational initiatives, corporate events, and astrotourism activities. Its upcoming venture, Skygaze Academy, will further expand this vision by offering digital-first learning opportunities designed for all.
By presenting the Sun in a safe, engaging, and scientifically accurate way, Skygaze India succeeded in capturing the imagination of a diverse audience at one of the country’s leading expos on sustainability. Its presence at BioEnergy Global Expo 2025 not only reinforced the relevance of astronomy in public life but also highlighted the growing appetite for meaningful, experience-based science engagement in India.
