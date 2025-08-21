Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated a Transaction Between 522 Productions, LLC and an Individual Buyer
Alexandria, VA, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of Alexandria, VA-based 522 Productions, LLC ("522") and an individual buyer.
522 is a full-service video production agency focused on the production of unique and authentic content for its clients. Founded in 2004 by Alisa and Chad Vossen, the company partners with marketers, entrepreneurs, government agencies, and in-house creative teams to concept, plan, and produce digital video. 522 has adapted to the evolving video production industry, staying at the forefront of new technologies and platforms. 522 is also known for its creative storytelling and commitment to building strong relationships with clients.
522's new partner is an individual buyer with a long history of entrepreneurial success spanning multiple industries and market segments.
"Benchmark International is proud to have supported 522's process of finding the perfect partner for their unique and compelling company. This partnership is the perfect marriage of a talent-rich and long-standing player in the video production segment with the additional operational and entrepreneurial vision that the buyer brings to the equation. We look forward to their mutual flourishing in the years to come." - William Sullivan, Managing Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
