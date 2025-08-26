Beechwood, Truffle & Wine: Meet N/UM’s New Gourmet Seasoning Salts Collections
N/UM Unveils Bold New Gourmet Salt Blends Inspired by Africa's Rich Flavors: Smoked & Truffle and Wine-Infused & Herbs salts.
Chicago, IL, August 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- N/UM, the premier African gourmet salt brand redefining seasoning with authentic indigenous ingredients, announced the launch of two exceptional new collections: Smoked & Truffle Salts and Wine-Infused & Herbs Salts. Both unique and innovative collections reflect n/um's mission to bring global kitchens closer to Africa's vibrant flavors through artisanal craftsmanship and storytelling.
Smoked & Truffle: Depth Meets Decadence
Their signature African Beechwood Smoked Salt has become a favorite for its rich, fire-kissed flavor. Now, they've taken it further with the earthy luxury of black truffle and the distinctive notes of rooibos.
Smoked & Truffle Salt: A gourmet truffle sea salt infused with natural smoke for an indulgent touch that elevates everything from risotto to roasted potatoes.
Smoked & Truffle & Rooibos Salt: Adding South Africa's iconic rooibos to smoked truffle creates a layered, earthy blend that's as bold as it is refined.
These are the salts that make even a simple plate of fries taste like fine dining.
Wine-Infused & Herb: A Taste of the Vineyard
Wine and herbs have always had a place at the table, and with this new collection, they now live inside the salt jar. Infused with African-grown grapes and botanicals, these blends deliver sophistication with every pinch.
Red Wine Blend & Buchu Salt: A fragrant pairing of red wine and buchu, a South African herb with bright, minty undertones. Perfect for lamb, roasted vegetables, or a bold cheese board.
Shiraz & Rooibos Salt: Deep Shiraz notes meet the subtle sweetness of rooibos, creating a balanced seasoning ideal for grilled meats, pasta sauces, and even dark chocolate desserts.
Merlot & Hibiscus Salt: Fruity Merlot infused with floral hibiscus makes this salt a striking finish for salads, seafood, and cocktails.
These aren't just salts, they're gourmet finishing touches that invite you to cook like a chef at home.
N/UM salts are curated by the brand's in-house chef, Kudzai and packed in premium glass jars with acacia lids, underscoring the brand's commitment to sustainability, authenticity, and design.
The new seasoning salts are now exclusively available on their website, n-umorigins.co. You can also follow them on Instagram for updates and recipes, @n_umorigins.
About N/UM
N/UM is a Chicago-based gourmet salt brand celebrating African culture through food. With a curated collection of smoked, infused, and heritage salts, n/um invites home cooks and chefs alike to experience bold new flavors grounded in authenticity and storytelling.
Smoked & Truffle: Depth Meets Decadence
Their signature African Beechwood Smoked Salt has become a favorite for its rich, fire-kissed flavor. Now, they've taken it further with the earthy luxury of black truffle and the distinctive notes of rooibos.
Smoked & Truffle Salt: A gourmet truffle sea salt infused with natural smoke for an indulgent touch that elevates everything from risotto to roasted potatoes.
Smoked & Truffle & Rooibos Salt: Adding South Africa's iconic rooibos to smoked truffle creates a layered, earthy blend that's as bold as it is refined.
These are the salts that make even a simple plate of fries taste like fine dining.
Wine-Infused & Herb: A Taste of the Vineyard
Wine and herbs have always had a place at the table, and with this new collection, they now live inside the salt jar. Infused with African-grown grapes and botanicals, these blends deliver sophistication with every pinch.
Red Wine Blend & Buchu Salt: A fragrant pairing of red wine and buchu, a South African herb with bright, minty undertones. Perfect for lamb, roasted vegetables, or a bold cheese board.
Shiraz & Rooibos Salt: Deep Shiraz notes meet the subtle sweetness of rooibos, creating a balanced seasoning ideal for grilled meats, pasta sauces, and even dark chocolate desserts.
Merlot & Hibiscus Salt: Fruity Merlot infused with floral hibiscus makes this salt a striking finish for salads, seafood, and cocktails.
These aren't just salts, they're gourmet finishing touches that invite you to cook like a chef at home.
N/UM salts are curated by the brand's in-house chef, Kudzai and packed in premium glass jars with acacia lids, underscoring the brand's commitment to sustainability, authenticity, and design.
The new seasoning salts are now exclusively available on their website, n-umorigins.co. You can also follow them on Instagram for updates and recipes, @n_umorigins.
About N/UM
N/UM is a Chicago-based gourmet salt brand celebrating African culture through food. With a curated collection of smoked, infused, and heritage salts, n/um invites home cooks and chefs alike to experience bold new flavors grounded in authenticity and storytelling.
Contact
African Flavor Lab, IncContact
Awa Kone
312-834-3595
www.n-umorigins.co/
Awa Kone
312-834-3595
www.n-umorigins.co/
Categories