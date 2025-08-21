Dr. David Neal, Managing Partner of Catalyst Behavioral Sciences, to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s “Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation” Webinar
The Knowledge Group, a leading provider of continuing legal education, is pleased to announce that Dr. David Neal, Managing Partner of Catalyst Behavioral Sciences, will be joining the panel of speakers at its upcoming live webcast:
Jersey City, NJ, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Unveiling the Power of Consumer Surveys in IP Litigation: Strategic Insights and Case Studies”
Date & Time: Thursday, September 4, 2025 | 12:00 PM – 1:30 PM (ET)
For further details, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/consumer-surveys-ip-litigation-cle/
About Dr. David Neal
Dr. David Neal is the Founder and Managing Partner of Catalyst Behavioral Sciences. He holds a Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Melbourne and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at Duke University in psychology and the Fuqua School of Business. He has published extensively in the areas of survey methodology, behavior change, and consumer decision making.
David has conducted hundreds of surveys in connection with issues around trademark confusion, genericness, secondary meaning, fame, consumer deception, patent infringement, and apportionment of value. On more than 70 occasions, he has testified as a survey expert in federal court proceedings, the National Advertising Division (NAD), and the International Trade Commission (ITC).
David has been retained by a wide range of clients including Adidas, Apple, Breitling, Delta Airlines, the Federal Trade Commission, Fiat Chrysler, Google, Netflix, Meta, Samsung, the State of Arizona, Tory Burch, and U-Haul. He has also worked with a wide range of law firms including DLA Piper, Kilpatrick Townsend, Kirkland & Ellis, Debevoise & Plimpton, Fross Zelnick, Fenwick, Baker Botts, O’Melveny, and Wilmer Hale.
About Catalyst Behavioral Sciences
Catalyst Behavioral Sciences is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the application of scientific survey methods, behavioral science, and advanced statistical modeling. We use these tools to understand, predict, and change people’s perceptions, choices, and actions in the consumer and health domains. Catalyst’ clients include leading US law firms seeking answers in high-stakes litigation, Fortune 100 companies seeking novel consumer insights, and global NGOs seeking strategies to support complex health behavior changes. Learn more at www.catalystbehavioral.com
Event Summary
Consumer surveys can be game changers in intellectual property litigation, offering persuasive scientific evidence in cases involving:
Trademarks – likelihood of confusion, secondary meaning, genericness, and fame, but-for profits/damages.
Patents – economic value of claimed inventions and infringing use
False Advertising – puffery, consumer deception, and materiality
This CLE webinar will provide a deep dive into how surveys are designed, deployed, and used effectively in IP disputes.
Key Topics
Major use cases and accepted methodologies for surveys in IP litigation
Crafting surveys that meet rigorous evidentiary standards and survive critique/Daubert challenges
Key considerations in selecting the “right” expert
Strategies for challenging opposing surveys
Winning approaches for communicating survey data to juries
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
Categories