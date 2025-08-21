Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner, CM Law PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s AI Patent Eligibility
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner, CM Law PLLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “AI Patent Eligibility: Navigating the USPTO’s Latest Guidance and What It Means for Innovation.”
Jersey City, NJ, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This event is scheduled for September 9, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM (ET).
About Orlando Lopez, Ph.D.
Dr. Orlando Lopez concentrates on helping his clients, which range from individual inventors to large multinational corporations and universities, identify and protect their intellectual property and build their patent portfolios. Orlando has over twenty five years of experience at various high technology companies, including Polaroid, Data General, Control Data, and Science Applications, as a technical manager, program manager, engineer and researcher. His experience spans from managing product design projects, managing complex research teams involving software, IC design, optics, mechanics and electronics to being an active researcher in areas from magnetic and optical recording and electromagnetic effects to imaging science.
He has drafted and prosecuted over 300 U.S. patent applications in diverse areas of technology such as nanotechnology, optics, quantum cryptography, software, machine learning (AI), business methods, software, telecommunications, wireless applications, electronic imaging, mechanical and physical devices. He Co-authored an amicus brief that was submitted to U.S. Supreme Court for Bilski vs. Kappos, a patentable subject matter case.
About CM Law PLLC
CM Law PLLC (formerly known as Culhane Meadows) originated in 2013 with a visionary alliance of four attorneys who curated a carefully selected team of dedicated business-focused lawyers. These professionals shared a history of collaboration spanning over 15 years at various prominent national firms.
Based on their Core Values and strategic vision for Client Minded Law, our founders were inspired to form CM Law, resulting in a team-oriented and client-minded approach to delivering legal services, while eliminating traditional law firms’ high overhead and inefficiencies.
The outcome is a national law firm that authentically disrupts the legal marketplace, redefining the landscape of legal services provision.
Event Summary
As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes increasingly embedded in modern innovation, securing patent protection for AI-based inventions presents both new opportunities and growing challenges. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued updated guidance on evaluating AI technologies, but legal uncertainty remains—particularly around what qualifies as patent-eligible subject matter.
Join Robert Plotkin, Software Patent Lawyer & Founding Partner at Blueshift IP, LLC, Jeffrey W. Gluck, Ph.D., Partner at Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP, and Orlando Lopez, Ph.D., Partner at CM Law PLLC, will delve into the USPTO’s evolving approach, explore the implications of recent case law including Recentive v. Fox, and share practical tips for drafting and prosecuting stronger AI-related patent applications. From examining what constitutes “non-generic” AI to adapting claim strategies for emerging AI structures, this session will equip patent practitioners, innovators, and in-house counsel with the tools to navigate this rapidly shifting landscape.
Key Topics:
- USPTO’s current approach to AI patent eligibility
- Differences between USPTO guidance and Federal Circuit requirements
- Insights from Recentive v. Fox and its implications on AI patent claims
- Understanding when AI is considered “generic” vs. non-generic under patent law
- Strategies for identifying differentiating elements in AI-based inventions
- Best practices for drafting application- or domain-specific claims to demonstrate “practical application”
- Approaches to claiming AI as part of a larger method or system
- Drafting considerations for training AI models
- Updating your boilerplate language in AI-related patent specifications
- Treatment of AI performing calculations or decision-making vs. generic computer implementation
- The status and significance of USPTO Example 39 (neural network training claims)
- How to properly disclose and claim non-generic AI components
- Avoiding common drafting pitfalls in AI patent applications
- Practical tips for maximizing patent protection in the evolving AI space
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
