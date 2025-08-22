Lindsay H. Childs Presents at American Bar Association FLS Event
Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently presented at American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee Lunch and Learn.
King of Prussia, PA, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC partner, Lindsay Childs, recently presented at American Bar Association Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee Lunch and Learn. Her virtual presentation “Hot Tips to Avoid Social Security Pitfalls in Family Law Cases” was held on June 26, 2025 for family law attorneys nationwide.
In conjunction with the presentation, Ms. Childs’ wrote an article on the same topic, which was published July 23, 2025 on the American Bar Association’s website in the Family Law “Committee Corner.”
The presentation and article covered points such as:
• Rules regarding benefits available through the Social Security program that can impact support and property division
• How timing of divorce or remarriage can impact a client’s Social Security eligibility for certain benefits
• How Courts are prohibited from offsetting property division to account for disparity in estimated Social Security benefits between spouses
Ms. Childs is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has chosen to limit her practice to family law, including the areas of prenuptial agreements, divorce, alimony, spousal support, custody and child support, equitable distribution, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. In addition to serving as President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court from 2020-2021, Ms. Childs served as Chair of the Montgomery Bar Association’s Family Law Section in 2022 and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania. Ms. Childs has also been recognized as a Main Line Today Top Lawyer from 2019 through 2024 and as a Super Lawyer Rising Star for 9 consecutive years.
About the American Bar Association Family Law Section
The American Bar Association Family Law Section works toward several goals in its mission, including improving the family law system, improving public and professional understanding of family law issues, and advancing professionalism in the administration of family law. The Family Law Section has over 20 committees that provide access to valuable resources like the Lunch and Learn that was held in June.
The Family Law Section’s Vulnerable Adults Committee educates practitioners on family law issues related to older and/or disabled clients, such as issues related to health care, retirement, guardianship, long term care planning, and Social Security.
About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC
Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family law attorneys are advocates of collaborative divorce and their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.
For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman or Lindsay H. Childs presenting at the American Bar Association Family Law Section’s event, please visit the firm’s website, https://www.vetranolaw.com/ or call (610) 265-4441.
About the Divorce and Family Lawyers of Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC
