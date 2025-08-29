Evergreen Studios Raises the Bar for In-Home Music Lessons with EvergreenCertified™ Educator Standard
Wilmington, NC, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In response to growing concerns from families about safety, quality, and trust in private instruction, Evergreen Studios has announced the launch of EvergreenCertified™, a rigorous new standard for vetting and training music instructors. The certification is designed to give parents confidence about who is teaching their children while ensuring uncompromising excellence in music education.
“At Evergreen, we believe who teaches your child matters as much as what they teach,” said Jordan Spillers, founder of Evergreen Studios. “EvergreenCertified™ was created so parents never have to guess who’s walking through their door. We’ve built the gold standard for family-safe, high-quality instruction.”
- The EvergreenCertified™ process goes far beyond traditional hiring checks. Each instructor undergoes:
- Enhanced background screening: including nationwide criminal, sex offender, and identity verification.
- Abuse prevention and child safety training: with nationally recognized coursework and a signed code of conduct.
- Evergreen Standards training: covering professionalism, in-home etiquette, and parent communication.
- Ongoing performance monitoring: continuous review of student progress, lesson quality, and parent feedback.
Local parents say the difference is clear. “Evergreen made music fun again,” said Sarah M. of Wilmington, whose son takes lessons at home. “I never worry about safety or reliability — and my child actually looks forward to every lesson.”
Founded in 2024 to make music education more accessible for busy families, Evergreen Studios offers in-home and online lessons across piano, guitar, drums, violin, voice, and more. With traffic and scheduling challenges making it harder for families to get to traditional music schools, Evergreen brings certified teachers directly to students’ homes.
“Music should inspire joy, not stress,” Spillers added. “By combining professional-grade instruction with uncompromising safeguards, Evergreen gives families the best of both worlds: convenience and peace of mind.”
About Evergreen Studios:
Evergreen Studios is a Wilmington, NC-based provider of in-home and online music lessons for children and families. Founded in 2024, the company is committed to making music education accessible, safe, and inspiring through its proprietary EvergreenCertified™ standard for instructors. Evergreen offers lessons in piano, guitar, voice, drums, violin, bass, and more, taught by thoroughly vetted educators who combine technical expertise with a passion for mentorship.
Contact
Evergreen StudiosContact
Constanza Pizarro
910-613-0704
www.evergreenstudios.online
