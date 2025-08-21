Mobile Locksmith Pro Expands Automotive, Residential, Commercial & Emergency Locksmith Services for Grants, Gallup & Surrounding New Mexico Areas
Mobile Locksmith Pro, a locally owned business with 25+ years of experience, has expanded its automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services across Grants, Gallup, Milan, Laguna, and surrounding New Mexico communities. Offering fast response times, affordable pricing, and professional solutions, Mobile Locksmith Pro provides trusted service for vehicle owners, homeowners, and businesses.
Grants, NM, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mobile Locksmith Pro, a locally owned locksmith company with more than 25 years of experience, today announced the expansion of its automotive, residential, commercial, and emergency locksmith services across Grants, Gallup, Milan, Laguna, Thoreau, and nearby New Mexico communities. The expansion is designed to provide faster response times, affordable pricing, and professional locksmith solutions for both urban and rural customers.
Expanded Locksmith Services
Mobile Locksmith Pro now provides a full range of trusted locksmith services, including:
Automotive Locksmith Services – car key programming, fob replacement, transponder keys, ECU flashing, ignition repair, and “all keys lost” solutions.
Residential Locksmith Services – home lockouts, lock rekeying, broken key extraction, high-security lock installation, and lock replacement.
Commercial Locksmith Services – business lockouts, master key systems, panic bar installation, lock repair, and rekeying for offices and storefronts.
Emergency Locksmith Services – rapid mobile response for vehicle lockouts, lost keys, and urgent lock repairs.
For immediate assistance, customers can call Mobile Locksmith Pro at (505) 240-4888.
Statement from the Owner
“Our mission is to provide honest, reliable, and professional locksmith services for our communities,” said Chad Ballew, owner of Mobile Locksmith Pro. “Whether it’s a vehicle owner needing a car key replacement, a homeowner rekeying after a move, or a business improving its security, we are proud to deliver fast, affordable service. For help, call us anytime at (505) 240-4888.”
Commitment to the Community
Unlike national call-center locksmiths, Mobile Locksmith Pro is locally owned, licensed, insured, and based in Grants, NM. The company follows the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) Code of Ethics, ensuring fair pricing, transparency, and professional service.
With service now extending across Cibola County, McKinley County, and surrounding areas, Mobile Locksmith Pro is addressing a crucial need for dependable locksmith services in Northwest New Mexico.
About Mobile Locksmith Pro
Mobile Locksmith Pro provides professional automotive, residential, and commercial locksmith services throughout Cibola County, McKinley County, and surrounding New Mexico towns. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, the company is committed to delivering fast, affordable, and ethical locksmith solutions.
Call: (505) 240-4888
Email: chad@grantslocksmith.com
Website: www.mobilelocksmith.pro
Contact
Chad Ballew
505-240-4888
http://www.mobilelocksmith.pro
