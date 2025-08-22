Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Zip Kit Homes and Deal Team USA
Cedar, UT, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Zip Kit Homes and Deal Team USA
Located in Cedar City, Utah, Zip Kit Homes produces modular and panelized kit homes for developers and individual homebuyers in the Western U.S. Zip Kit specializes in affordable, sustainable solutions for niche markets where traditional construction methods are challenging. To date, the company has completed projects in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. Zip Kit has been recognized and featured in several top publications, including Builder Magazine and Dwell, for its efficient homebuilding practices.
Deal Team USA is a team of acquisition entrepreneurs and seasoned M&A professionals working together to identify, fund, acquire, and grow exceptional US-based businesses.
“Zip Kit has a very reputable presence in the Western United States after building hundreds of prefab and panelized homes. Their model of building efficient and affordable homes is what caught the eye of Deal Team USA, and we expect their collaboration to lead to continued success in the industry.” - Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
