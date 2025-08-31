VentiveIQ Expands Platform Reach with Data Integration on Google’s DV360
VentiveIQ expands its marketing platform by integrating data with Google’s DV360, boosting programmatic advertising precision and advanced audience reach. This Google DV360 integration empowers digital marketers to leverage comprehensive data insights for more effective, data-driven ad campaigns.
Princeston, NJ, August 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- VentiveIQ, a leading provider of privacy-first audience intelligence, today announced the expansion of its data distribution footprint with the integration of its premium audience segments on Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV360). This strategic move enhances VentiveIQ’s accessibility across major programmatic platforms, following its existing availability on The Trade Desk and Lotame.
With over 300 curated audience segments now live on DV360, advertisers gain access to high-performing data across key verticals, including automotive, new movers, property, financial behavior, demographics, and many more. VentiveIQ’s data is built on robust, real-world signals such as transactional activity, enabling precise audience aiming at scale.
“Expanding to DV360 represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver actionable, ethically sourced audience data to marketers wherever they activate media,” shared Dharmesh Patel, CEO at VentiveIQ. “We’re committed to helping brands drive performance through intelligent, privacy-compliant targeting,” he continued.
VentiveIQ’s audience segments are now available across:
- The Trade Desk
- Lotame
- Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV360)
This integration reinforces VentiveIQ’s position as a trusted data partner for agencies and brands seeking scalable, high-impact audience solutions across the digital ecosystem.
To learn more or begin activating VentiveIQ audiences on DV360, visit https://ventiveiq.com/company/contact-us/.
Media Contact: hello@ventiveiq.com
About VentiveIQ
VentiveIQ is a leading provider of cookieless identity resolution and audience intelligence, helping brands, agencies, and publishers thrive in a privacy-first world. Its modular platform includes advanced tools like OTT/CTV viewership and device graphs for connected media and real-time Intent Graphs that capture behavioral signals across billions of devices.
With a focus on speed, compliance, and precision, VentiveIQ empowers clients to unify first-party data, activate audiences across channels, and drive measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, the company serves a wide range of industries with scalable, future-ready solutions. Learn more at www.ventiveiq.com.
With over 300 curated audience segments now live on DV360, advertisers gain access to high-performing data across key verticals, including automotive, new movers, property, financial behavior, demographics, and many more. VentiveIQ’s data is built on robust, real-world signals such as transactional activity, enabling precise audience aiming at scale.
“Expanding to DV360 represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver actionable, ethically sourced audience data to marketers wherever they activate media,” shared Dharmesh Patel, CEO at VentiveIQ. “We’re committed to helping brands drive performance through intelligent, privacy-compliant targeting,” he continued.
VentiveIQ’s audience segments are now available across:
- The Trade Desk
- Lotame
- Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV360)
This integration reinforces VentiveIQ’s position as a trusted data partner for agencies and brands seeking scalable, high-impact audience solutions across the digital ecosystem.
To learn more or begin activating VentiveIQ audiences on DV360, visit https://ventiveiq.com/company/contact-us/.
Media Contact: hello@ventiveiq.com
About VentiveIQ
VentiveIQ is a leading provider of cookieless identity resolution and audience intelligence, helping brands, agencies, and publishers thrive in a privacy-first world. Its modular platform includes advanced tools like OTT/CTV viewership and device graphs for connected media and real-time Intent Graphs that capture behavioral signals across billions of devices.
With a focus on speed, compliance, and precision, VentiveIQ empowers clients to unify first-party data, activate audiences across channels, and drive measurable outcomes. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, the company serves a wide range of industries with scalable, future-ready solutions. Learn more at www.ventiveiq.com.
Contact
VentiveIQContact
Dakshina Singh
+919136642677
www.ventiveiq.com
Dakshina Singh
+919136642677
www.ventiveiq.com
Categories