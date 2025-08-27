NaviMall Launches AI-Powered 3D Mall Navigation App in Dubai
NaviMall, an innovative startup blending 3D mapping and AI, has unveiled its upcoming mobile app designed to transform mall navigation across Dubai into a seamless, intuitive and engaging experience.
Inspired by a real-life moment: when founder Ilya Karakhanov asked AI Chat for directions to a pet store in Dubai Hills Mall only to discover the assistant couldn’t help indoors. NaviMall was born to tackle a universal challenge: navigating large, complex shopping environments.
Key Features of NaviMall:
- AI Concierge: Not just a map — an intelligent guide that remembers where you parked, suggests quiet spots or restaurants, and assists with locating shops in real time.
- 3D Interactive Maps: Visualize malls in immersive detail, offering users pinpoint accuracy and a view as if they were already inside.
- Social Meet‑ups and Random coffee: Drop pins, connect with friends, and coordinate meetups inside the mall.
- Gamification: Unlock badges and discover exclusive offers while exploring — making visits more enjoyable and rewarding.
“Traditional solutions: info desks, individual mall apps, Google Maps — fall short,” Karakhanov explains. “We aim to make mall visits not a frustrating hunt, but a smart, enjoyable journey.”
Early Access & Waitlist Invitation
NaviMall is now accepting sign-ups for early access ahead of its full launch scheduled later this year. Early users will enjoy priority access, exclusive updates, and special launch incentives. Interested users can join the waitlist via the NaviMall website.
About NaviMall
NaviMall is conceived and developed in Dubai with a user-first approach. Founded by tech innovator Ilya Karakhanov, who assembled the core prototype — from concept to AI-powered 3D navigation — in nine months, and teamed with international marketing strategist Viktor Popov to bring the vision to life, NaviMall aspires to revolutionize the mall-going experience for millions of visitors.
Contact
Viktor Popov
+381631255866
navimal.tech
