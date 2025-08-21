Nectar Named #1 Software Company in Utah on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List, Ranking #599 Overall
The Utah-based employee recognition platform continues rapid, sustainable growth while doubling down on its mission to make work more human.
Lehi, UT, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nectar, the all-in-one employee recognition and culture platform, today announced it has ranked #599 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the second consecutive year Nectar has earned a spot on the prestigious list, following its debut in 2024.
“This recognition is about more than numbers—it’s proof that companies can grow fast without sacrificing the culture that got them there,” said Trevor Larson, Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar. “We’re building a product that helps leaders create workplaces where people feel valued, heard, and informed. The fact that we’re growing alongside the very companies we serve is incredibly rewarding.”
The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. Magazine, honors the most successful independent businesses in the U.S. Past honorees include household names like Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Nectar’s growth reflects the increasing demand for tools that help distributed and in-office teams alike foster stronger connections, recognize great work, and retain top talent.
Nectar’s platform is used by thousands of organizations to send timely recognition, redeem meaningful rewards, and measure engagement in real time—all in one simple system. By embedding recognition into daily workflows, Nectar empowers leaders to strengthen culture without adding complexity.
“This achievement belongs to our customers, who are proving that recognition isn’t a ‘nice-to-have’—it’s a growth strategy,” added Larson. “We’re grateful for their trust and excited to help them keep winning.”
To learn more about how Nectar is making recognition simple and impactful, visit nectarhr.com.
About Nectar
Nectar is an employee recognition and culture platform that helps companies celebrate wins, strengthen connections, and reinforce core values. Founded in 2019, Nectar has quickly become a trusted culture-building tool for organizations across industries.
To learn more about how Nectar is making recognition simple and impactful, visit nectarhr.com.
Contact
NectarContact
Peyton Walbeck
480-924-2045
nectarhr.com
