HPA Unveils AirICU Max+: Precision Aerosol Therapy for the Next Era of Critical Care
HPA launches the TGA-approved AirICU Max+, an advanced mesh nebuliser delivering safer, precise, and efficient respiratory therapy.
Sydney, Australia, August 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Hospital Products Australia (HPA) has announced the Australian launch of the AirICU Max+, a breakthrough mesh nebuliser that delivers aerosol medication with unmatched precision, safety, and efficiency across all stages of respiratory support. Recently approved by the TGA and available exclusively through HPA, the AirICU Max+ is redefining how respiratory therapy is delivered in critical environments from intensive care units to emergency departments.
The Future of Nebulisation: AiMesh® at the Core
At the heart of the AirICU Max+ lies AiMesh®, an advanced vibrating mesh system that fuses AI-driven algorithms with proprietary materials to consistently produce aerosol particles under 5 μm, the optimal size for deep lung delivery. This precise targeting improves therapeutic outcomes, speeds symptom relief, and reduces hospital stays.
Clinical evidence shows AiMesh® technology can deliver measurable improvements in lung function, reduced admissions and shorter emergency department stays, and faster onset of medication effectiveness.
Breath-Synchronised Intelligence
With its dual modes, continuous delivery and inhalation-triggered induction, the AirICU Max+ ensures medication is only delivered when the patient breathes in. This intelligent breath-synchronised approach maximises drug delivery efficiency, minimises medication waste, enhances patient comfort, and supports infection control with closed-circuit compatibility and integrated filtration options.
Engineered for Any Critical Care Setting
Compact, whisper quiet, and lightweight, the AirICU Max+ integrates seamlessly into clinical workflows across ICUs, EDs, NICUs, HDUs, intra hospital transport, and bedside care. Dual power options, USB and battery, give clinicians complete flexibility for both stationary and mobile treatment.
Designed for versatility, it is compatible with a broad spectrum of medications, from bronchodilators to antibiotics, and supports both reusable and single use components to meet the highest standards of infection control and cost efficiency.
“The introduction of the AirICU Max+ to Australia represents a pivotal step forward in precision aerosol therapy. This launch underscores HPA’s unwavering commitment to equipping healthcare teams with intelligent, safer, and more effective respiratory solutions. The AirICU Max+ is not merely a nebuliser, it is a next generation clinical platform, purposely built to elevate the standard of care in the most demanding critical care environments,” said Shawn Wigham, Managing Director of HPA.
Edward Hua, CEO of Feellife affirmed the collaboration’s significance, stating: “At Feellife, our mission is to lead the transformation of respiratory care through innovation and science. Partnering with HPA to deliver the AirICU Max+ to Australian healthcare teams is a milestone that will help shape the future of patient outcomes nationwide.”
Comprehensive Support for Adoption
HPA is backing the launch with a complete onboarding package, including hands-on training sessions for clinical teams, digital tutorials and quick reference guides for fast integration, and ongoing technical service and support to ensure long-term reliability.
Contact
HPAContact
Carmen Peploe
+61 448 660 013
www.hpaust.com
Carmen Peploe
+61 448 660 013
www.hpaust.com
