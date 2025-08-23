Mary Helen Wimberly to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Antitrust Strategy Webinar
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, has announced today that Mary Helen Wimberly, Partner, Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP will present at its upcoming webinar, “Key Appellate Decisions Shaping Antitrust Strategy” on September 11, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm (ET).
Jersey City, NJ, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For further details, please visit:
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/antitrust-appellate-decisions/
About Mary Helen Wimberly
Mary Helen Wimberly is a partner with Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP in Washington, DC. Mary Helen has over 15 years of experience as an appellate litigator, counselor, and policy and strategic advisor, working in private practice and all three branches of the federal government. She draws on her extensive public-sector background to bring insightful and practical guidance to clients facing complex regulatory and enforcement challenges. As an Associate Deputy Attorney General, Mary Helen served in a senior leadership role in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, which oversees the operations of the entire U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). As a trial and appellate attorney in DOJ’s Antitrust Division for over eight years, Mary Helen covered the breadth of the Division’s work: merger challenges, civil conduct cases, cartel prosecutions, and formation of competition policy. And as counsel on detail to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on the Judiciary, Mary Helen supported the subcommittee with jurisdiction over matters of antitrust, commercial, and administrative law–engaging regularly with domestic and international policymakers, regulators, and enforcement authorities. Prior to joining DOJ, Mary Helen practiced as a Supreme Court and appellate advocate at global law firm.
About Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP
Incisive. Inclusive. Invested. We’re Axinn.
Experienced, tenacious, and always trial-ready, we are committed to understanding complex legal challenges that impact the future of our clients’ businesses, globally. Focusing on antitrust, intellectual property, and high-stakes litigation, our extensive teams in the U.S. possess deep knowledge and client-side experience across a range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, life sciences, and consumer products.
With a strong culture of respect, collaboration, and fairness, we build relationships with our clients and colleagues alike — creating opportunity, supporting communities, and acting with purpose. Our client service, entrepreneurialism, and inquisitive nature sit at the heart of the firm, enabling us to prioritize client goals and achieve successful outcomes.
Event Summary
Appellate courts are increasingly shaping the direction of U.S. antitrust law, with recent decisions influencing criminal prosecutions, conduct cases, and merger reviews. Regulators continue to adopt aggressive stances, both in their own enforcement actions and in private litigation through amicus briefs. Private plaintiffs are similarly active, with the number of antitrust cases in recent years increasing substantially.
This higher volume of cases results in rapid development of the law through appellate decisions across the country, and these rulings carry significant implications for how businesses assess risk and structure compliance strategies.
To navigate this evolving legal landscape, counsel must understand the strategic impact of key appellate outcomes and anticipate how they may influence future investigations and litigation.
Join Mary Helen Wimberly, Partner, at Axinn, Veltrop & Harkrider LLP, as she examines the most influential appellate decisions in antitrust and offers practical guidance for adapting strategies in response to shifting judicial interpretations.
Key Topics:
• Overview of Recent Antitrust Appellate Rulings
• Impacts on Criminal and Civil Litigation, Merger Reviews, and Compliance
• Navigating the Government’s Amicus Participation in Private Litigation
• Strategic Takeaways for In-House and Outside Counsel
• Enforcement Trends and Future Outlook
• Forecasting the Supreme Court: Insights from Justices’ Prior Opinions as Appellate Judges
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
https://knowlearninghub.com/courses/antitrust-appellate-decisions/
