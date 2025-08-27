Cypher Tech Inc. Unveils SafeSpace® - the Workplace Trust and Safety Platform
Cypher Tech Inc., a pioneering technology company focused on workplace innovation, today announced the official launch of SafeSpace, a comprehensive workplace trust and safety platform that fundamentally reimagines how organizations protect and support their employees. The platform combines human expertise with AI capabilities to address critical gaps in workplace safety and culture.
Austin, TX, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SafeSpace® - The Complete Workplace Trust & Safety Platform
The Challenge
Organizations struggle to create environments where employees feel safe reporting concerns, investigations are handled objectively, and support is available 24/7. Traditional systems often fail to build trust, miss patterns of systemic issues, and leave employees without immediate support when they need it most.
The Solution
SafeSpace® delivers a complete ecosystem featuring:
Anonymous Multi-Channel Reporting - Secure incident and whistleblower reporting via web, mobile, hotline, or QR codes
Professional Human Investigations - Independent third-party investigators ensure objective, empathetic case handling
AI-Powered Support - 24/7 coaching and counseling powered by AskCyph™ AI infrastructure, ensuring the highest level of privacy and no third-party data access
Predictive Analytics - Pattern recognition to identify and prevent systemic issues
Intelligent HR Copilot - Instant, accurate answers about company policies, procedures, benefits, and compliance requirements
"SafeSpace® is built on a fundamental truth: trust and safety are inseparable from organizational success," said Danish Jaffer, Founder and CEO of Cypher Tech Inc. "We've created a platform where anonymous reporting builds trust, professional investigations by objective third-party entities ensure safety, and AI-powered support delivers immediate assistance when employees need it. While AI excels at pattern recognition and providing 24/7 support, certain situations require human judgment, empathy, and expertise. That's why trained human investigators, operating as independent and objective entities, handle all incident investigations, ensuring the highest level of care, impartiality, and appropriate response to sensitive matters."
"Additionally, every feature works together to create environments where people feel genuinely protected and heard. This represents a complete reimagining of workplace culture, moving beyond checkbox compliance to establish workplaces that truly prioritize human dignity, psychological safety, and employee well-being. When organizations deploy SafeSpace®, they're not just managing risk; they're investing in the foundation of sustainable success: their people's trust."
Danish Jaffer
+1 (512) 562-4009
https://cyphertech.co
