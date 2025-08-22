Performitiv Launches Breakthrough Release: From Learning Data to Business Impact
Performitiv will showcase its Fall 2025 release at HR Tech, September 16–18 in Las Vegas. The release advances how learning is measured against business outcomes, introducing simple KPI integration, retention tracking, and AI-driven insights. New views place learning and business metrics together, giving leaders a clear line of sight from development to results.
Frankfort, IL, August 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Performitiv today announced a major release that redefines how Learning & Development (L&D) teams demonstrate value to the business. With this release, Performitiv extends its competitive advantage over tools that track completions and satisfaction scores by directly connecting to business outcomes such as employee retention, productivity, and revenue.
This is more than a feature update — it’s a fundamental shift in how the market has been served. For decades, L&D professionals have lacked scalable, executive-ready tools to prove learning’s contribution to business performance. Performitiv’s Fall 2025 release changes that.
Key highlights include:
Business KPI Integration: Track four standard KPIs (including retention) and create unlimited custom KPIs.
Minimal Effort, Maximum Clarity: Performitiv makes it easier to show learnings contribution and connection to business and talent outcomes.
Compare & Correlate: View business and learning metrics side-by-side for a complete picture of impact.
AI-Enabled Insights: Conversational AI delivers faster answers to complex data questions.
Scalable + Supported: Performitiv combines software with professional services for KPI strategy, adoption, and integration into HRIS, CRM, and ERP systems.
“With this release, Performitiv elevates the practice of L&D measurement into the era of human capital impact,” said Brian De Groodt, CEO of Performitiv. “Executives no longer have to guess at the value of learning. Now, they can see measurable improvements in retention, performance, and customer outcomes — in the same language they use to run the business.”
Performitiv will showcase the release at HR Tech 2025 in Las Vegas, booth 2206, and will host analyst and executive briefings throughout the week.
About Performitiv
Performitiv is the leading provider of human capital impact analytics. Our platform helps organizations prove and improve the business outcomes of talent investments by integrating learning data with critical KPIs like retention, productivity, and revenue. For more information, visit www.performitiv.com.
About Performitiv
Performitiv is the leading provider of human capital impact analytics. Our platform helps organizations prove and improve the business outcomes of talent investments by integrating learning data with critical KPIs like retention, productivity, and revenue. For more information, visit www.performitiv.com.
Contact
Zach Barnett
(872) 225-0075
https://www.performitiv.com
