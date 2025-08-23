On Its 50th Anniversary, Keating Wagner Celebrates Prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" Honors for Three Attorneys
Keating Wagner Polidori Free, a Denver-based litigation firm focusing on personal injury, insurance defense, business litigation, and workers' compensation cases, is celebrating all of their attorneys named to Best Lawyers in America and three Lawyer of the Year distinctions in the firm's 50th anniversary year.
Denver, CO, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keating Wagner Polidori Free, P.C., a boutique trial advocacy firm, is celebrating a milestone 50th anniversary with remarkable recognition from Best Lawyers in America. Three of the firm’s attorneys have been named 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective practice areas, and every attorney at the firm earned a Best Lawyers ranking for 2026.
The honorees include:
Larry Free – Lawyer of the Year, Workers’ Compensation – Plaintiffs (also honored in 2017)
Ross Pulkrabek – Lawyer of the Year, Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Zach Warzel – Lawyer of the Year, Litigation – Insurance (third recognition: 2018, 2023, and 2026)
“I’m touched to receive the Lawyer of the Year Award for Legal Malpractice on the side of representing plaintiffs,” said Ross Pulkrabek. “Past recipients include dear friends who mentored me and were instrumental in my professional development. It is an honor to be listed in the company of lawyers I hold in such high regard. I am also proud of my partners at KWPF, including Zach Warzel and Larry Free, who received Lawyer of the Year Awards in their practice areas. It thrills me to see our small, boutique trial advocacy firm recognized for punching above its weight.”
In addition to these top honors, all Keating Wagner attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in America for 2026, representing excellence across multiple practice areas:
Larry Free – Workers’ Compensation – Plaintiffs
Mike Keating – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Deirdre Ostrowski – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Ross Pulkrabek – Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Litigation – Securities; Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Melissa Sullivan – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Bob Wagner – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Zach Warzel – Insurance Law; Litigation – Insurance
Managing partner Deirdre Ostrowski shares: “For 50 years, our firm has proudly represented injured people and families, who are oftentimes navigating the most challenging times of their lives. We are deeply appreciative of the trust they bestow upon us, and we are committed to representing them with respect and compassion. Our attorneys represent clients with insurance conflicts and business disputes in the same manner, with diligence and many years of hard-earned expertise. Having three attorneys in the firm earn the distinction of Lawyer of the Year in their practice area is an accomplishment that we take immense pride in. To be acknowledged by our peers and the legal community for our efforts is the highest compliment of the work we do. It is incredibly meaningful for these honors to come as we celebrate our 50th year as a firm. We are thankful to our founding partners, all of clients, and the legal community.”
Best Lawyers in America honorees are selected through an extensive peer-review process, in which leading attorneys confidentially evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues. The “Lawyer of the Year” designation is awarded to only one lawyer in each practice area and geographic region who receives the highest peer feedback, making it one of the most competitive and respected distinctions in the legal industry.
The honorees include:
Larry Free – Lawyer of the Year, Workers’ Compensation – Plaintiffs (also honored in 2017)
Ross Pulkrabek – Lawyer of the Year, Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Zach Warzel – Lawyer of the Year, Litigation – Insurance (third recognition: 2018, 2023, and 2026)
“I’m touched to receive the Lawyer of the Year Award for Legal Malpractice on the side of representing plaintiffs,” said Ross Pulkrabek. “Past recipients include dear friends who mentored me and were instrumental in my professional development. It is an honor to be listed in the company of lawyers I hold in such high regard. I am also proud of my partners at KWPF, including Zach Warzel and Larry Free, who received Lawyer of the Year Awards in their practice areas. It thrills me to see our small, boutique trial advocacy firm recognized for punching above its weight.”
In addition to these top honors, all Keating Wagner attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in America for 2026, representing excellence across multiple practice areas:
Larry Free – Workers’ Compensation – Plaintiffs
Mike Keating – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Deirdre Ostrowski – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Ross Pulkrabek – Legal Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Litigation – Securities; Professional Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs
Melissa Sullivan – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Bob Wagner – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs; Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs
Zach Warzel – Insurance Law; Litigation – Insurance
Managing partner Deirdre Ostrowski shares: “For 50 years, our firm has proudly represented injured people and families, who are oftentimes navigating the most challenging times of their lives. We are deeply appreciative of the trust they bestow upon us, and we are committed to representing them with respect and compassion. Our attorneys represent clients with insurance conflicts and business disputes in the same manner, with diligence and many years of hard-earned expertise. Having three attorneys in the firm earn the distinction of Lawyer of the Year in their practice area is an accomplishment that we take immense pride in. To be acknowledged by our peers and the legal community for our efforts is the highest compliment of the work we do. It is incredibly meaningful for these honors to come as we celebrate our 50th year as a firm. We are thankful to our founding partners, all of clients, and the legal community.”
Best Lawyers in America honorees are selected through an extensive peer-review process, in which leading attorneys confidentially evaluate the professional abilities of their colleagues. The “Lawyer of the Year” designation is awarded to only one lawyer in each practice area and geographic region who receives the highest peer feedback, making it one of the most competitive and respected distinctions in the legal industry.
Contact
Keating Wagner Polidori FreeContact
Deirdre Ostrowski
(303) 534-0401
https://www.keatingwagner.com
Deirdre Ostrowski
(303) 534-0401
https://www.keatingwagner.com
Categories