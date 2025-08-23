Renowned Santali Musician Tom Murmu Speaks at Day 17th of Tribal Futures Fest 2.0
Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 is the second edition of a 31-day online festival that celebrates contemporary tribal imagination.
Ghatshila, India, August 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 17th day of the ongoing Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 featured a special session with renowned Santali musician and artist Tom Murmu, who spoke about his creative journey, the evolving landscape of tribal music, and the importance of preserving identity through art. The session was hosted by Swati Sushma Lakra, an architect from the Oraon tribe. The session, originally scheduled for 4 August 2025, was postponed to 17 August 2025 due to the demise of Shibu Soren, Jharkhand’s former Chief Minister and renowned tribal leader.
The event showcased screenings of Murmu’s popular songs — “Adivasi Anthem,” “Coca Cola,” and his latest release “Dare Latar.” Following each screening, Murmu interacted with participants, responding to questions and sharing personal insights.
Reflecting on his upbringing, he credited his Santali roots and a literary family background with both his grandfather and father being acclaimed writers as the foundation of his songwriting.
Murmu recalled how, at a time when Santali albums were losing originality under the influence of external cultures, he felt compelled to innovate. By blending traditional Santali tunes with contemporary sounds, he developed a fresh style that resonated widely. His work quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, signaling a renewed interest in indigenous music.
On the theme of identity, Murmu highlighted how Adivasis are often stereotyped as “uncivilized” or “primitive.” This, he said, inspired his widely celebrated track “Adivasi Anthem,” which asserts that Adivasis are the first inhabitants of this land. The song, produced in collaboration with rapper Blaze and Mr. Tribe, has been praised for its powerful bilingual storytelling.
Murmu also spoke about his hit “Coca Cola,” which playfully uses modern symbols like an Audi car and the iconic drink as metaphors, while its lyrics remain deeply rooted in Santali Dasai traditions. The song challenged mainstream perceptions of tribal creators as outdated, showing instead a dynamic, modern artistic voice.
Addressing the portrayal of women in music, Murmu underlined the need for sensitivity, noting that much of today’s music imitates external trends and at times indulges in vulgarity. “My songs give young people a perspective that music can be excellent, rhythmic, and visually engaging without resorting to obscenity,” he said. His incorporation of traditional tones and lyrics, he added, is why his work appeals across generations.
As Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 continues, Murmu’s session underscored the festival’s core spirit - celebrating indigenous voices, reimagining tradition, and challenging stereotypes through contemporary creative expression. Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 is the second edition of a 31-day online festival organised by Tribal Design Forum that celebrates contemporary tribal imagination.
The event showcased screenings of Murmu’s popular songs — “Adivasi Anthem,” “Coca Cola,” and his latest release “Dare Latar.” Following each screening, Murmu interacted with participants, responding to questions and sharing personal insights.
Reflecting on his upbringing, he credited his Santali roots and a literary family background with both his grandfather and father being acclaimed writers as the foundation of his songwriting.
Murmu recalled how, at a time when Santali albums were losing originality under the influence of external cultures, he felt compelled to innovate. By blending traditional Santali tunes with contemporary sounds, he developed a fresh style that resonated widely. His work quickly garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, signaling a renewed interest in indigenous music.
On the theme of identity, Murmu highlighted how Adivasis are often stereotyped as “uncivilized” or “primitive.” This, he said, inspired his widely celebrated track “Adivasi Anthem,” which asserts that Adivasis are the first inhabitants of this land. The song, produced in collaboration with rapper Blaze and Mr. Tribe, has been praised for its powerful bilingual storytelling.
Murmu also spoke about his hit “Coca Cola,” which playfully uses modern symbols like an Audi car and the iconic drink as metaphors, while its lyrics remain deeply rooted in Santali Dasai traditions. The song challenged mainstream perceptions of tribal creators as outdated, showing instead a dynamic, modern artistic voice.
Addressing the portrayal of women in music, Murmu underlined the need for sensitivity, noting that much of today’s music imitates external trends and at times indulges in vulgarity. “My songs give young people a perspective that music can be excellent, rhythmic, and visually engaging without resorting to obscenity,” he said. His incorporation of traditional tones and lyrics, he added, is why his work appeals across generations.
As Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 continues, Murmu’s session underscored the festival’s core spirit - celebrating indigenous voices, reimagining tradition, and challenging stereotypes through contemporary creative expression. Tribal Futures Fest 2.0 is the second edition of a 31-day online festival organised by Tribal Design Forum that celebrates contemporary tribal imagination.
Contact
Tribal Design ForumContact
Shyam Murmu
08051198592
www.tribaldesignforum.com
Shyam Murmu
08051198592
www.tribaldesignforum.com
Categories